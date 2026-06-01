Hong Kong – Temporary melted petroleum gas fuel aid carried out efficiently (with pictures)

Short-lived melted petroleum gas fuel aid executed efficiently (with pictures) *********************************************************************************

The Government has, beginning with 0.00 am today (May 31), offered a fuel aid of HK$ 0.5 per litre of melted petroleum gas (LPG) for taxis, public light buses and school personal light buses for 2 months. The short-lived procedure has actually been carried out mostly efficiently.

The Commissioner for Transport, Miss Winnie Tse, checked out various devoted LPG filling stations today to observe how oil business have actually straight provided discount rates to qualified lorries to relieve the pressure on appropriate sell dealing with increasing fuel rates. In accordance with the arrangements signed in between the Government and oil business, discount rates are plainly recognized on invoices provided to motorists who take advantage of the step. The Government will repay oil business for the real quantity of aids supplied.

The Transport Department (TD) has actually shown posters of the short-term step at LPG filling stations and TD licensing workplaces, and will continue to guide oil business to make sure smooth system operations and carefully keep track of the execution of the aid. The momentary procedure will last till 11.59 pm on July 30 (Thursday). Qualified chauffeurs are not needed to send any application and might describe the TD’s site (www.td.gov.hk) or the HKeMobility mobile app for information.