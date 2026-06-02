Hong Kong – HyD celebrates 40th anniversary (with photos)

HyD celebrates 40th anniversary (with photos) *********************************************



The Highways Department (HyD) held its 40th Anniversary celebration ceremony today (June 1). The Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan; the Deputy Financial Secretary, Mr Michael Wong; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Ms Mable Chan; the Permanent Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr Vic Yau; and the Director of Highways, Mr Tony Yau, officiated at the ceremony. Over 300 distinguished guests attended the ceremony, including representatives from the Liaison Office, Executive Council members, over 30 Legislative Council members, heads of bureaux and departments, as well as leaders of the construction industry.

Officiating at the ceremony, Mr Chan said that over the past four decades, the HyD has been both a participant in and a contributor to Hong Kong’s development. With the concerted and unremitting efforts of the department as well as other government bureaux and departments, Hong Kong has developed an extensive road and railway network spanning the territory and connecting with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This network has facilitated public mobility, supported economic development, and promoted regional integration. He noted that colleagues have remained steadfast at their posts, monitoring the conditions of roads, bridges, tunnels and street lighting to ensure the smooth and reliable operation of the transport system. He added that the Government will increase investment in public works in the coming years, in particular by expediting the development of the Northern Metropolis so as to pursue infrastructure-led development and create capacity. This will not only lay a more solid foundation for Hong Kong’s long-term development but also open up broader opportunities for the relevant trades. He remarked that enhancing the quality and efficiency of infrastructure development requires technology empowerment to continuously elevate standards in design, construction and maintenance. He expressed the hope that the HyD, together with other works departments, would continue to actively explore the adoption of high-quality Mainland standards and technologies so as to enhance project quality while enabling Hong Kong to act as a “super connector” and “super value‑adder” in aligning national standards, or Guobiao, with international standards and rules, and that the department would continue to uphold its “pioneering” spirit, strive for excellence and work in concert with all sectors of the community to build a more liveable, efficient and convenient city for the public.



Speaking at the ceremony, Ms Chan remarked that roads and railways are the vital arteries that connect a city, and over the past forty years, the HyD team has quietly contributed to the everyday steps people take towards a better life. She pointed out that Hong Kong’s road network has expanded significantly from about 1 323 kilometres when the department was established in 1986 to more than 2 200 kilometres today, representing an increase of 70 per cent. Looking back at the many milestones the HyD has achieved, from the early Island Eastern Corridor, to the Tsing Ma Bridge, the Tung Chung Line, the Airport Express, and Stonecutters Bridge, and more recently completed East Rail Line Cross-Harbour Extension and Central Kowloon Route (Yau Ma Tei Section), as well as the formulation of the Hong Kong Railway Standards, all of these reflect the professional dedication of generations of HyD colleagues and industry partners in their pursuit of excellence. She expressed hope that colleagues of the HyD will continue to adopt a “policy innovation” and “technological innovation” dual-innovation mindset, and play a more active role in integrating into the national development strategy. Through the advancement of strategic projects including the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, the Northern Link, Tsing Lung Bridge, and the Northern Metropolis Highway, the Government will build a broad network of roads and railways under the “Eight Vertical and Eight Horizontal” layout, fully unlocking Hong Kong’s future development potential, deepening connectivity with the Greater Bay Area, and leveraging today’s planning to achieve Hong Kong’s long-term development.

Mr Yau said at the ceremony that 40 years ago today, the Highways Office was upgraded to the HyD, marking the Government’s determination to promote transport infrastructure to support Hong Kong’s development. Looking back, the department has transformed from an office initially responsible solely for road construction into a multidisciplinary professional team that now drives cross-boundary road projects, plans and advances strategic railway network connectivity, embraces technological innovation, and sets industry standards. Mr. Yau pointed out that every leap in Hong Kong’s economy has been underpinned by solid infrastructure, and the HyD has been the “pioneer” driving the city’s advancement. The department is fully prepared to take forward the major road and railway infrastructure projects for the Northern Metropolis, including the Northern Metropolis Highway, Route 11, Tsing Lung Bridge, the Northern Link, and the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Western Rail Link, opening up new opportunities for Hong Kong’s development. At the same time, the department will continue to carry out road maintenance and district works to safeguard the safety of road users.

In addition, to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the HyD is holding a roving exhibition, “Connecting People, Building a Better Life” at various locations across Hong Kong from the end of May to mid-July this year. The exhibition reviews the department’s achievements and future plans since its establishment in enhancing the road network, carrying out maintenance works, and fully advancing railway development. It also displays exhibits such as old street name plates and thematic manhole covers, and features interactive games. Members of the public are welcome to visit.

For more details, please visit the HyD’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/hydgovhk) or Instagram page (www.instagram.com/hydgovhk/).