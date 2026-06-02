ONE WALLET Officially Launches on TON: a Keyless, Telegram-Native Wallet That Replaces Seed Phrases with 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share Custody

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –ONE WALLET, a keyless, Telegram-native Web3 wallet, today marks its main launch on TON mainnet, changing twelve-word seed expressions with a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody design. The group likewise released ONE WALLET Whitepaper V1.0, detailing the item, security architecture, and the energy design of its $1 token.

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ONE WALLET targets the space in between custodial exchange wallets– simple however centrally managed– and self-custody wallets, which are effective however ask traditional users to remember twelve-word seed expressions and set up different apps. ONE WALLET inverts that order: users open Telegram, finish a light-weight gadget check, and negotiate. There is no seed expression to jot down and no app to download.

At the core is a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody design. A user’s finalizing secret is divided into 3 shares– held by the gadget, the user’s Telegram account, and an offline healing share. The wallet is created so that no single celebration, consisting of ONE WALLET, can move funds alone: any 2 shares are integrated briefly on the user’s gadget to sign a deal, then disposed of. Any one share alone can not rebuild the secret.

As a foundation-led effort, ONE COMPANY frames ONE WALLET as the monetary entry indicate a wider digital community covering fintech, AI, video games, travel, and info services constructed on blockchain. The structure’s specified required consists of research study and education for Web3, user defense and openness, and regulatory-compliance systems.

“Most people will never write down a seed phrase, and they shouldn’t have to,” stated James Kim, CEO of ONE COMPANY. “Our job as a foundation is to make self-custody feel as natural as sending a message — and to do it with security that’s honest about its boundaries. Going live and publishing our whitepaper on the same day is a deliberate choice: we want users, partners, and regulators reading the same document.”

ONE WALLET’s roadmap relocations from the core wallet (multi-chain send out, get, and swap) to a QR-based payments rail with merchant settlement, followed by the $1 token energy layer and a community of partner mini-apps. Whitepaper V1.0 is readily available in English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

About ONE WALLET

ONE WALLET is a Telegram-native, keyless Web3 wallet developed on the TON blockchain. It changes seed-phrase backups with a 2-of-3 Shamir Multi-Share custody design and is developed to integrate a wallet, a QR-based payment rail, and the $1 token environment in a single Telegram Mini App. Whitepaper V1.0 is offered in EN, KO, JA, and ZH.

About ONE COMPANY

ONE COMPANY is a structure signed up with SSM, the Companies Commission of Malaysia, with workplaces in Kuala Lumpur. It establishes and runs an international digital platform incorporating digital wallet, fintech, AI, video games, travel, and info services based upon blockchain innovation. ONE WALLET is its flagship customer item. Find out more at onegroup.dev.

Social Links

Telegram: https://t.me/onedollar_project

X: https://x.com/one_wallet_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@One_Wallet_Official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onewallet.official/

Media Contact

Brand Name: ONE WALLET

Contact: Media group

Site: https://onewallet.store, https://onegroup.dev



Subject: Press release summary