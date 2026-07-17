Hong Kong – Sport For All Day 2026 totally free recreation

Sport For All Day 2026 totally free recreation **********************************************

Sport For All Day (SFAD) 2026 will be hung on August 2 (Sunday). On that day (from 2pm to 6pm), the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will release a series of totally free leisure programs at designated sports centres throughout the 18 districts. Members of the general public might get the program discount coupons at the LCSD District Leisure Services Offices or designated locations from 8.30 am on July 20 (Monday). Walk-ins might likewise sign up with the programs on the area. This year’s style is “Asian Games in Motion, City in Action”cheering for the Hong Kong professional athletes taking part in the 20th Asian Games.

On August 2, the Kowloon Park Sports Centre will be the prime place with activities motivated by appropriate Asian Games sports products like wushu efficiencies; virtual football, equestrian and rowing; and handball and skateboarding enjoyable activities. New sports – floorball play-in will likewise be presented. The LCSD has likewise specifically choreographed a brand-new physical fitness workout to the SFAD signature tune, bringing the enjoyable of sports to the general public. Other designated sports centres in numerous districts will provide illustrations and enjoyable activities associated to Asian Games sports products. Physical fitness corners and activities for individuals of various ages and specials needs will be offered. Information are readily available in the Annex.

In addition, the Sports Federation & & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China will hold the “69th Festival of Sport – Sport for All Experience Day” on the exact same day (from midday to 7pm) at D PARK, Tsuen Wan, at which the LCSD will establish an SFAD activity cubicle.

As revealed previously, the LCSD will open leisure centers free of charge public usage for 2 successive days on August 1 and 2. Members of the general public might make tally applications by means of the SmartPLAY system as private users for the complimentary sessions from July 16 to 20. A variety of supporting organisations will likewise open their centers or present leisure programs for the general public totally free of charge on August 1 and 2.

Please check out the devoted site for the information of SFAD 2026 (www.lcsd.gov.hk/en/sfad).