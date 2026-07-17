Hong Kong – Red tide spotted

Red tide spotted ****************

A red tide has actually been spotted over the previous week, an inter-departmental red tide working group reported today (July 17).

The red tide was identified by the public on July 15 at the Yim Tin Tsai fish culture zone. The red tide still continues. No associated death of fish has actually been reported.

A representative for the working group stated, “The red tide was formed by Scrippsiella acuminata, which is commonly found in Hong Kong waters and non-toxic.”

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) advised mariculturists at Yim Tin Tsai, Yim Tin Tsai (East), Yung Shue Au and Lo Fu Wat fish culture zones to keep an eye on the scenario carefully and increase aeration where essential.

Red tide is a natural phenomenon. The AFCD’s proactive phytoplankton tracking program will continue to keep an eye on red tide incidents to reduce the effect on the mariculture market and the general public.