Hong Kong – Proposed roadway works for 2 footbridges linking Joint-user Complex in Area 67, Tseung Kwan O with neighbouring advancements gazetted

Proposed roadway works for 2 footbridges linking Joint-user Complex in Area 67, Tseung Kwan O with neighbouring advancements gazetted ******************************************************************************************

The Government gazetted today (July 17) the proposed roadway operates in Tseung Kwan O to supply 2 brand-new footbridges throughout Po Yap Road and Tong Yin Street, linking the Joint-user Complex with the existing personal domestic advancements in Tseung Kwan O, particularly Park Central at Tseung Kwan O Town Lot No. 57 and The Wings IIIA at Tseung Kwan O Town Lot No. 113 respectively.

Information of the proposition are set out in the Annex. The strategy and plan of the works are readily available for public evaluation at the list below federal government workplaces throughout workplace hours:

Central and Western Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Harbour Building,

38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong

Sai Kung Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,

G/F, Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Government Complex,

38 Pui Shing Road, Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

District Lands Office, Sai Kung,

3/F and 4/F, Sai Kung Government Offices,

34 Chan Man Street, Sai Kung, New Territories

The gazette notification, plan, strategy and place strategy are offered at www.tlb.gov.hk/eng/publications/transport/gazette/gazette.html.

Anybody who wants to challenge the works or the usage, or both, is needed to deal with to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics an objection in composing, which can be sent by means of the following ways:

By post or by hand to the Transport and Logistics Bureau’s Drop-in Box No. 6 situated at the entryway on 2/F, East Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, Hong Kong. Package is readily available for usage in between 8am and 7pm from Monday to Friday (other than public vacations);

By fax to 2868 4643; or

By e-mail to gazettetlb@tlb.gov.hk.

A notification of objection must explain the objector’s interest and the way in which she or he declares that she or he will be impacted by the works or the usage. Objectors are asked for to supply contact information to assist in interaction. A notification of objection ought to be provided to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics not behind September 15, 2026.