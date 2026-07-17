Consultations to Elderly Commission revealed 19659002 ******************************************** The Government revealed today (July 17) the reappointments of Dr Donald Li Kwok-tung as the Chairman of the Elderly Commission (EC) and Professor Daniel Lai Wing-leung and Mr Godfrey Ngai Shi-shing as members of the EC, in addition to the brand-new visits of a Vice-chairman, Professor Joshua Mok Ka-ho, and a member, Mrs Yim Tsui Yuk-shan, to the EC. Their visits will work from July 30, 2026, for a regard to 2 years. The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, stated, 19659004 The subscription of the EC with result from July 30, 2026, is as follows: 19659005 Chairman ———– Dr Donald Li Kwok-tung 19459011 Vice-chairman 19459011 ————- Teacher Joshua Mok Ka-ho 19459011 Non-official members ———————— 19459011 Teacher Bai Xue 19459011 Dr Johnnie Casire Chan Chi-kau Ms Grace Chan Man-yee 19459011 Ms Ip Shun-hing 19459011 Teacher Daniel Lai Wing-leung 19459011 Teacher Linda Lam Chiu-wa 19459011 Mr Lau Tat-chuen 19459011 Mr Lee Shing-kan Dr Jenny Lee Shun-wah 19459011 Mr Horace Lit Hoo-yin Dr James Luk Ka-hay Mr Theodore Ma Heng 19459011 Ms Queenie Man Wei-yin 19459011 Mr Godfrey Ngai Shi-shing Mr Kyrus Siu King-wai Mr Albert Su Yau-on Ms Macy Wong Chor-kei Mrs Yim Tsui Yuk-shan 19659006 Authorities members 19459011 ——————- 19459011 Secretary for Labour and Welfare or representative Secretary for Health or representative Secretary for Housing/Director of Housing or representative Director of Health or representative 19459011 Director of Social Welfare or representative President, Hospital Authority or representative 19659007