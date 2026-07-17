TANAKA Commences Operation of “TANAKA H2 Nexus”, One of Japan’s Largest 500 kW Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generation Facilities

TOKYO, July 16, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), a company engaged in the industrial precious metals business of TANAKA, today announced that “TANAKA H2 Nexus”, one of Japan’s largest 500 kW pure hydrogen fuel cell power generation facilities, began operation on July 8, 2026, at the TANAKA Shonan Fuel Cell Power Plant in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The facility demonstrates TANAKA’s commitment to support the transition to a hydrogen society not only as a material supplier of hydrogen technologies, but also as a user of hydrogen energy. It serves as an operational platform for hydrogen utilization, enabling the company to gain practical operational expertise that will support future technology development and business initiatives. A ceremony commemorating the commencement of operations was also held on July 8, 2026. The facility also demonstrates TANAKA’s commitment not only as a material supplier of hydrogen technologies but also as a user of hydrogen energy. Through the practical operation of the fuel cell power plant, TANAKA will accumulate knowledge and operational expertise related to hydrogen utilization and apply these insights to future technology development and business expansion, while supporting the broader adoption of hydrogen energy. TANAKA Shonan Fuel Cell Power Plant: Fuel Cell Power Generation Facility “TANAKA H2 Nexus” Background and Purpose of the Facility Installation Since the 1980s, TANAKA has conducted research and development in the fields of fuel cells and hydrogen-related technologies based on its precious metal processing technologies. Currently, it has a world-leading supply record for precious metal catalysts for fuel cells. The company also develops and manufactures a broad range of technologies supporting the realization of a hydrogen society, including water electrolysis catalysts, gas reforming catalysts, precious metal-plated electrodes, and hydrogen permeable membranes. The installation of this facility is intended to further advance TANAKA’s fuel cell technologies developed over decades, while leveraging the insights gained through the practical use of hydrogen energy and business growth, thereby contributing to the realization of a hydrogen society. In recent years, the use of hydrogen energy has expanded worldwide as the global transition toward decarbonization continues to accelerate. In the manufacturing sector as well, expectations for hydrogen are growing as a means to achieve both lower CO 2 emissions and a stable energy supply. Powered by pure hydrogen, the facility is capable of supplying approximately 34% of the electricity consumed by TANAKA’s nearby Shonan Plant when operating at maximum capacity, according to TANAKA’s estimates. The facility marks an important step toward TANAKA’s long-term goal of reducing CO 2 emissions while ensuring a stable energy supply through the practical use of hydrogen-powered electricity generation. About the Ceremony Marking the Start of Operations At the ceremony marking the start of operations, TANAKA presented an overview of the facility, the background behind the project, and its hydrogen business initiatives. Representatives from the City of Hiratsuka, the City of Kawasaki, and Kanagawa Prefecture, who supported the project, attended the ceremony and delivered congratulatory remarks. In addition, Toshiba Corporation, which supplied the fuel cell power generation system, gave a presentation on the installed equipment, while FC-Cubic provided an overview of trends in the hydrogen industry. Representatives involved in the construction of the facility and the procurement of hydrogen also attended, highlighting the significance of the project and TANAKA’s ongoing commitment to advancing the realization of a hydrogen society. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the TANAKA Shonan Fuel Cell Power Plant in Hiratsuka, Koichiro Tanaka, Group CEO, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd., delivered the remarks expressing his appreciation, stating: “Today, I am very pleased that one of Japan’s largest 500 kW pure hydrogen fuel cell power generation facilities has begun operation here in Shonan. The commencement of operations of this facility marks a new step forward—not only in developing and providing technologies that support the hydrogen society, but also in demonstrating their value through real-world application and sharing that value with society. We will continue contributing to the realization of a sustainable society through our precious metal technologies and hydrogen energy, while continuing to take the challenge of creating a better future for the next generation.” In his presentation, Tomoyuki Tada, COO, TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd., stated: “Until now, TANAKA has contributed to the advancement of hydrogen technologies by developing precious metal-based materials. With the commencement of operations of this facility, we are now beginning to operate as a user of hydrogen energy ourselves. This will enable us to identify operational challenges under real-world operating conditions and share our findings. Going forward, we will further strengthen collaboration with our partner companies and work with stakeholders across the hydrogen industry to address these challenges, thereby helping realize a hydrogen society.” TANAKA will continue to leverage the expertise built over decades of research and development in hydrogen-related technologies to help realize a hydrogen society while advancing decarbonization. Photograph of the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony on the day of the Commemorative Event Equipment Overview Item Description Facility Name Fuel Cell Power Generation Facility “TANAKA H2 Nexus” Location TANAKA Shonan Fuel Cell Power Plant (Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan) Commencement of Operation July 8, 2026 Installed Equipment Toshiba’s “H 2 Rex™” Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell System (500 kW; five interconnected 100 kW units) Equipment Features • Overall efficiency of 95%

• Design durability of approximately 80,000 operating hours

• Heavy-duty salt-resistant specification suitable for installation in coastal environments such as port areas

• Independent operation capability that enables operation during power outages (blackouts)

• Optimized Energy Management System (EMS) providing load-following response speeds five times faster than conventional systems. Specifications Rated output: 500 kW, Three-phase, three-wire AC 210/220 V

Overall efficiency: 95% (Lower Heating Value (LHV) basis)

Dimensions: W2.8 × D2.0 × H1.9 m (per unit) Photograph: Toshiba’s “H 2 Rex™” Pure Hydrogen Fuel Cell System About TANAKA Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,778 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2025 were 1,097,813 million yen. TANAKA Industrial Precious Metal Materials Portal

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com Product inquiries

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/ Press inquiries

TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/ Press Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/2026716.pdf

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