NephroPlus extends humanitarian support to Palestine, donates dialysis machine and consumables

Strengthening its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to life-saving dialysis care, NephroPlus, one of Asia’s largest dialysis care networks, has donated one dialysis machine along with 500 units of bloodlines and dialysers, with an approximate value of INR 7.20 lakh, to the Embassy of the State of Palestine.

The contribution has been made in support of humanitarian efforts to restore dialysis services in Palestine, where several healthcare facilities, including dialysis units, have suffered extensive damage due to the ongoing conflict. The donated equipment and consumables will be transported to Palestine and deployed in hospitals identified by the Government of Palestine to help restart dialysis services for patients living with kidney failure. The initiative was undertaken after NephroPlus was invited to support an ongoing humanitarian effort aimed at restoring dialysis services in Palestine. Recognising that dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment that cannot be interrupted, the organisation decided to contribute essential equipment and consumables to help patients regain access to critical kidney care.

Speaking on the launch, Rohit Singh, Group CEO, NephroPlus said, “For people living with kidney failure, dialysis is not a choice. It is a lifeline. When conflict or crisis disrupts access to it, lives are at risk within days. So, when we learnt of the effort to restore dialysis services in Palestine, contributing was the natural thing to do. Our donation is a small step, but we hope it helps care teams on the ground resume treatment for those who need it most urgently. We also urge others across the kidney care ecosystem to lend their support, because in moments like these, timely dialysis is truly the difference between life and death.”

Patients with chronic kidney disease who require dialysis depend on regular treatment multiple times a week. Even short disruptions in care can have severe and potentially fatal consequences. By contributing essential dialysis infrastructure and consumables, NephroPlus hopes to support efforts aimed at restoring continuity of care for affected patients.

As a leading provider of dialysis services, NephroPlus believes that access to life-sustaining kidney care should remain a priority even during humanitarian emergencies. The organisation remains committed to exploring meaningful ways to support dialysis patients in crisis-affected regions wherever feasible, while encouraging greater collaboration across the healthcare community to ensure that no patient is denied essential treatment due to circumstances beyond their control.