Tata Steel Colors Strengthens Community Connect Through the Pandharpur Wari

Demonstrating its commitment to community well-being beyond business, Tata Steel Colors is serving devotees participating in the annual Pandharpur Wari through an outreach programme that will promote awareness and engage communities across key locations along the pilgrimage route.

Celebrated for more than seven centuries, the Pandharpur Wari is a remarkable expression of faith, devotion and collective spirit, bringing together devotees from across Maharashtra. Reinforcing its commitment to the communities it serves, Tata Steel Colors is providing meaningful on-the-ground support to pilgrims along key stretches of the route.

The initiative spans four cities and thirteen talukas, including Jejuri, Valhe, Lonand, Phaltan, Malshiras, Velapur and Wakhari. A specially designed van will travel along the route throughout the pilgrimage. The company will distribute essential items to devotees to enhance their comfort throughout their journey. The initiative was formally flagged off by Mr. Praveen Thampi, Managing Director, Tata Steel Colors, marking the commencement of the programme.

Adding a cultural dimension to the initiative, a renowned theatre group will perform Pathnatya (street plays) at prominent locations along the Wari route till the culmination of the procession.

The performances will promote awareness about safe and durable roofing solutions while connecting with rural communities through a culturally familiar medium. The initiative is designed to engage homeowners, farmers and local communities on the importance of quality roofing that delivers long-term value and protection against changing weather conditions.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Priya Rajesh, Chief of Marketing (CMO), Tata Steel Colors, said, “The Wari is not merely a pilgrimage; it is a living celebration of Maharashtra’s cultural heritage and collective identity. At Tata Steel Colors, we believe lasting relationships are built by participating in moments that matter to people. Through this initiative, we celebrate the spirit of the Wari while engaging with communities in a meaningful and culturally resonant way.”