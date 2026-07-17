Mahadev wagering funds utilized for Ebix purchase: Enforcement Directorate

Mumbai: Businessman Vikas Garg utilized cash created through unlawful banking on Skyexchange platform to fund Eraaya Lifespaces’ acquisition of US-based software application business Ebix, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has actually declared in its newest provisionary accessory order in the Mahadev Online Book money-laundering case.

The prohibited wagering cash was routed through Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) and other abroad financial investment structures, the firm stated in its order connecting properties worth 940.77 crore coming from Garg, his relative and entities connected to them.

According to the ED, 765.77 crore of earnings of criminal offense were routed to business connected to Garg through a network of abroad entities utilizing Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), FCCBs and QIP systems.

Check out: Mahadev app case: Chhattisgarh court sends out Ebix chairman Vikas Garg to 10-day ED custody

The firm declared that the funds were eventually utilized by Eraaya Lifespaces, promoted by Garg and his household, to obtain a 97.58% stake in Ebix through the United States Bankruptcy Court in August 2024 for around 1,175 crore.

ET evaluated ED’s court filings.

Eraaya Lifespaces, which has actually been relabelled Ebix Ltd, and Ebix Inc might not be right away grabbed remark.

According to ED, Mahadev Online Book app produced earnings of criminal activity of 4,000-5,000 crore every year given that its supposed prohibited operations started in 2019. The firm has actually approximated that Skyexchange. com produced around 22 crore weekly from September 2020 onwards, while Lotus365. com presumably made about 50 crore each month from April 2020.

Skyexchange and Mahadev Online wagering applications are run by the very same network of implicated penetrated by the ED in the event.

In his declaration taped under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Garg informed private investigators that the Ebix acquisition was funded through numerous sources, consisting of about 300 crore from Vikas Lifecare, around 250 crore raised through a QIP and 374.4 crore mobilised through FCCBs.

ED stated Garg confessed that foreign entities had actually bought his listed business, and declared that he accepted the financial investments in spite of understanding the supposed unlawful source of the funds. The company’s savings account analysis revealed that Eraaya Lifespaces’ QIP escrow account got 248.5 crore from abroad financiers in August 2024. The funds were consequently moved to the business’s primary account and remitted towards the Ebix acquisition. Private investigators likewise traced transfers of around 292.41 crore from Vikas Lifecare to Ebix in between June and July 2024, which were shown in the business’s monetary declarations as loans, advances and financial investments.

The company even more declared that Kolkata-based entry operator Amit Saraogi set up lodging entries worth about 525 crore versus money apparently offered by his partners. Of this, around 175 crore was apparently routed into business connected to Garg, consisting of GG Engineering, to camouflage wagering profits as genuine financial investments.

Check out: ED arrests Ebix chairman in Mahadev wagering app case

Based upon digital proof, bank records and declarations tape-recorded under the PMLA, the ED concluded that 765.77 crore bought Garg-linked entities made up profits of criminal offense created through Skyexchange. It has actually provisionally connected a matching part of Eraaya Lifespaces’ shareholding in Ebix, valued at 893.03 crore, together with unmovable residential or commercial properties worth 47.74 crore, taking the overall accessory to 940.77 crore.

“The attachment was necessary as the assets were liable to be transferred or otherwise dealt with in a manner that could frustrate confiscation proceedings under the PMLA,” the ED file specified.

The cash laundering examination originates from FIRs signed up in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and other states versus the operators, promoters and partners of the wagering platforms on charges consisting of criminal conspiracy, unfaithful and forgery.

ED declared that Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange ran through a franchise-based “panel” network from abroad and produced earnings of criminal offense surpassing 450 crore on a monthly basis. The funds were washed through shell business, lodging entries and layered monetary deals before being bought different properties, it included.

Previously this year, among the supposed masterminds of the Mahadev distribute, Saurabh Chandrakar, was apprehended in Oman after supposedly going into the nation on a created Indonesian passport following his escape from the UAE.

Indian authorities have actually started extradition procedures in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chandrakar had actually previously been apprehended by Dubai Police and positioned under home arrest before presumably running away, according to sources.

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