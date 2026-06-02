SDMC to Formally List on HKEX on May 27, Driving Global Expansion in AI Home Ecosystems

HONG KONG, Jun 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co., Ltd. (“SDMC” or the “Company”, HKEX: 00901), a globally leading smart home solution provider and the world’s largest Android TV smart terminal supplier by sales volume, officially commenced trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX) today. Guided by its innovative “1+2+X” strategy, the Company is poised to lead the global transition towards advanced AI home ecosystems.

The Company successfully offered 19,207,300 H shares globally, with the final offer price set at HK$32.80 per share. China Securities International served as the Sole Sponsor for this significant listing. This successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) marks a pivotal moment for SDMC, providing access to international capital markets to accelerate its global ecosystem integration and technological advancements.

Deep Integration with Google Ecosystem and Expansive Global Reach

With over two decades of expertise in the home ecosystem sector, SDMC has developed a robust and integrated portfolio of “hardware + software + cloud platform” solutions. A cornerstone of the Company’s competitive advantage is its profound integration with the Google ecosystem. In 2017, SDMC was among the first enterprises in China to achieve Google Android TV certification. Further solidifying its leadership, in 2023, it secured the world’s first Google TV projection product ODM certification.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global smart home device market is projected to grow from US$71.8 billion in 2025 to US$175.9 billion by 2030. As of 2025, the top ten market participants account for approximately 53.9% of the total market share by revenue. Within the global enterprise smart home solutions market, SDMC ranks as the seventh-largest provider globally and the third-largest in Mainland China by 2025 revenue. Furthermore, it maintains its standing as the world’s largest Android TV smart terminal supplier by sales volume. To date, SDMC has established a comprehensive global presence, serving more than 300 clients—primarily telecommunication operators—across over 80 countries and regions.

Transitioning to a Global Ecosystem Definer

Moving beyond the export of standalone devices, SDMC leverages its proprietary management platforms, including Cedar, XHome, and XMediaTV, to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge AI, IoT, and wireless communication technologies into diverse home environments. As a crucial strategic ally and a preferred enabler for technology implementation worldwide, the Company generates over 90% of its revenue from international markets.

The proceeds from the listing will be strategically deployed to fuel continuous innovation in smart home technologies, strengthen the Company’s leadership in global niche markets, and inject new dynamism into the global smart home industry.

About SDMC

SDMC (HKEX: 00901) is a globally recognized smart home solution provider. By seamlessly integrating advanced terminal hardware with self-developed software management platforms (Cedar, XHome, XMediaTV), SDMC delivers robust ecosystem-based solutions to over 300 telecom operators worldwide. Driven by a steadfast commitment to global expansion and relentless innovation, SDMC is dedicated to shaping the future of home intelligence.

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