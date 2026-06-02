GEON Appoints Mahender Singh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

GEON, the future technologies division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd., has announced the appointment of Mahender Singh as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Mahender will lead the company’s business operations and strategic growth initiatives as GEON continues to strengthen its position in India’s rapidly evolving clean energy ecosystem.

Mahender will be responsible for leading end-to-end business operations across manufacturing, sourcing, R&D engineering, and plant operations. His key focus areas will include driving strategic growth, strengthening quality and after-sales service excellence, enhancing organisational capabilities, and building stronger customer partnerships to further establish GEON as a preferred industry leader.

GEON is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, specialising in advanced lithium-ion battery packs for electric vehicles. The company has also expanded its footprint in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), industrial energy solutions, and home energy storage applications, supporting India’s transition towards a greener and more sustainable future.

Mahender Singh joins GEON with more than 25 years of extensive leadership experience across the automotive, electric vehicle, electronics, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Throughout his career, he has overseen multi-entity P&Ls of up to ₹4,500 crore and managed global operations spanning Europe and Asia. Prior to joining GEON, Mahender served as president at Varroc Engineering Ltd., where he led a workforce of over 10,000 employees across 17 manufacturing plants and played a key role in scaling revenues and enhancing operational performance.

Commenting on his appointment, Mahender Singh, Chief Operating Officer, GEON Energy Pvt. Ltd., said, “I am excited to join GEON at a pivotal stage of its growth journey. The energy storage and EV sectors present tremendous opportunities, and I look forward to working closely with the team to drive growth, expand into new markets, strengthen operational excellence, and deliver innovative energy solutions that create lasting value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Speaking on the appointment, Anand Kabra, Chairman and Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited & GEON – Green Energy ON, said:

“Mahender’s extensive experience in leading large-scale operations, driving transformation, and building high-performance organisations makes him an invaluable addition to the GEON leadership team. As we continue to expand our presence in energy storage and sustainable mobility solutions, his strategic vision and operational expertise will play a critical role in accelerating our growth ambitions.”

With this strategic appointment, GEON further strengthens its focus on innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth, supporting India’s transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.