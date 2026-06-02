Tupperware Appoints Ankur Damani as Commercial Director to Drive Growth and Accelerate Omnichannel Expansion

Tupperware is pleased to announce the appointment of Ankur Damani as Commercial Director, effective 26 May 2026. In this strategic leadership role, Ankur will lead the company’s India business with a focus on accelerating growth and profitability, strengthening market execution, expanding product and distribution capabilities, and driving Tupperware’s Omnichannel growth strategy across the market.

Ankur joins Tupperware with over 20 years of experience across leading international and Indian consumer brands, bringing deep expertise in business transformation, omnichannel growth, distributor network development, retail expansion, and consumer-centric business strategies. Prior to joining Tupperware, he served as Country Head – India & Sri Lanka at Triumph International, where he was instrumental in business transformation, driving growth, strengthening market presence, and leading strategic initiatives across the region.

Before joining Triumph, Ankur was Country Head at Le Creuset, the globally renowned French premium cookware brand, where he played a key role in expanding the brand’s presence across retail, e-commerce, hospitality, and corporate channels.

As Tupperware continues to evolve its business model to meet changing consumer preferences and omnichannel buying behaviour, Ankur will play a pivotal role in expansion of the company’s multi-channel presence and accelerating its omnichannel expansion.

We are delighted to welcome Ankur Damani to Tupperware. His leadership, strong commercial experience & proven success across a range of industries, deep understanding of Indian consumer and market dynamics make him the perfect choice to lead our commercial transformation journey. As we continue to strengthen our partner ecosystem while expanding our omnichannel footprint, Ankur’s expertise will be instrumental in driving sustainable growth and future-ready capabilities for our organization.” shared Noopur Jain, Regional HR Director, APAC at Tupperware.

On his appointment, Ankur Damani said:

“It is an honour to join Tupperware — a brand with an enduring legacy built on innovation, trust, and empowerment. The opportunity to contribute towards strengthening the brand’s commercial capabilities while accelerating its growth ambitions is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working closely with the teams and partners to unlock new opportunities, deepen consumer engagement, and drive long-term value creation.”