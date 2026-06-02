Jadeshaa K Hampi, Yuva Rajkumar in talks for a brand-new task

Jadeshaa K Hampi (L) and Yuva Rajkumar (R) Upgraded on : 02 Jun 2026, 1:51 am Yuva Rajkumar appears to be preparing his next actions thoroughly. The star, who made his launching with Yuvadirected by Santhosh Ananddram, followed it up with Ekka, directed by Rohit Padaki. With his early options, Yuva appears crazy about dealing with filmmakers who bring a clear imaginative voice to their jobs. Just recently, reports emerged about Yuva Rajkumar remaining in conversations with writer-director Jadeshaa K Hampi. While neither the filmmaker nor the star has actually formally validated the advancement, market sources recommend that talks are underway for a brand-new job.

Jadeshaa’s movies like Raja Hamsa Gentleman Master Shishyaruand Property managershow his disposition towards rooted stories and character-driven stories.

Apart from directing, Jadeshaa acquired acknowledgment as the author of Kaaterastarring Darshan and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir. The movie gotten in touch with audiences through its rural background and psychological storytelling. Jadeshaa’s composing design has actually been kept in mind for mixing drama with social and psychological dispute, developing him as an unique voice amongst modern Kannada filmmakers.

The star and filmmaker are comprehended to have actually been holding conversations about a script.