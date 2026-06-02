15.4 C
London
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Texla goes on floorings

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Texla goes on floorings

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
91

Texla poster; Screengrab from the title teaser

Upgraded on

:

02 Jun 2026, 1:39 am

Following the statement that stars Jai and Suraj Venjaramoodu would be headlining Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Texlathe movie formally went into production on Monday. This movie marks the first partnership in between the stars and the filmmaker. Author Yuvan Shankar Raja, who dealt with the director on the movie Vai Raja Vaiis reuniting with her on Texla

Set versus a rural background years earlier, the movie is anticipated to focus on the world of kids.

Kannan Ravi of KRG Group, the banner behind Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyilis producing the movie. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy, editor GK Prasanna, and stunt choreographer Anl Arasu comprise the remainder of the technical group.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who made her launching with the Dhanush-starrer 3 in 2012, last helmed Lal Salaam (2024 ), starring Vishnu Vijay and Vikranth in lead functions, with Rajinikanth appearing in an unique cameo.

Apart from Tamil, Texla will have a release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

GEON Appoints Mahender Singh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

News 0
GEON, the future technologies division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.,...

Jadeshaa K Hampi, Yuva Rajkumar in talks for a brand-new task

Books 0
Jadeshaa K Hampi (L) and Yuva Rajkumar (R)Upgraded on:02...

Rematch director R Vimal Kumar: You can make motion pictures without a bad guy

Books 0
Upgraded on:02 Jun 2026, 1:39 amDelighted about his genre-blender...

Popular

GEON Appoints Mahender Singh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

News 0
GEON, the future technologies division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.,...

Jadeshaa K Hampi, Yuva Rajkumar in talks for a brand-new task

Books 0
Jadeshaa K Hampi (L) and Yuva Rajkumar (R)Upgraded on:02...

Rematch director R Vimal Kumar: You can make motion pictures without a bad guy

Books 0
Upgraded on:02 Jun 2026, 1:39 amDelighted about his genre-blender...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here