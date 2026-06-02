Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Texla goes on floorings

Texla poster; Screengrab from the title teaser Upgraded on : 02 Jun 2026, 1:39 am Following the statement that stars Jai and Suraj Venjaramoodu would be headlining Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Texlathe movie formally went into production on Monday. This movie marks the first partnership in between the stars and the filmmaker. Author Yuvan Shankar Raja, who dealt with the director on the movie Vai Raja Vaiis reuniting with her on Texla Set versus a rural background years earlier, the movie is anticipated to focus on the world of kids.

Kannan Ravi of KRG Group, the banner behind Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyilis producing the movie. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy, editor GK Prasanna, and stunt choreographer Anl Arasu comprise the remainder of the technical group.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, who made her launching with the Dhanush-starrer 3 in 2012, last helmed Lal Salaam (2024 ), starring Vishnu Vijay and Vikranth in lead functions, with Rajinikanth appearing in an unique cameo.

Apart from Tamil, Texla will have a release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.