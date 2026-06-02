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Business Rematch director R Vimal Kumar: You can make motion pictures without a bad guy By Leslie Atkins - 98

Upgraded on : 02 Jun 2026, 1:39 am Delighted about his genre-blender movie Rematchdebutant R Vimal Kumar states that sports and rom-com are less checked out together. “There is a common saying in the industry that a one-line need not necessarily translate into a good story, and a good story need not become a good film. But this story idea itself lent a lot of unique scene situations. The trouble we had was to reduce and filter the scenes,” he starts stating, as he includes that the casting, too, was a really lucky incident. Vimal discusses the requirement to discover stars who can play badminton. “I am making my debut; I cannot afford to hire an actor and then make them learn a sport in a very short time. The story of Rematch will not allow you to get away with a quick prep,” he states, before including, “It would take at least six months to create the pretense that an actor is a professional athlete. I was gifted that way because both KPY Bala and Dhanu Harsha are badminton players. Bala was a state-level player, and Dhanu Harsha, on the other hand, is a badminton player-turned-actor, who has worked in a Kannada film.”

In spite of mixing extreme sporting action and love, he states that the movie will have a mellow and feel-good undertone to it, and he credits this to his coach Radha Mohan. “More than filmmaking techniques, Radha Mohan sir made me view life and films in a totally different perspective. He takes things lightly and advises not to look at everything seriously. I had a different idea of film work; he completely changed it for me. It was a revelation to me that you can make movies without having a bad character in them. Instead of having a teeth-gnashing, evil-incarnate villain, you can simply show two good, but flawed persons, carrying misconceptions, and build a conflict from that. Rematch too will be one such film,” he states, as he goes on to state that the obstacle in the movie is shooting the sports series. “To make myself confident and to convince the team, I had to do a pilot shooting of the badminton scenes. That both works as a blueprint for me and is easy to explain to my actors and technicians how I am planning to shoot.”

With simply 3 days into the shoot, Vimal indications off, stating that he has actually divided his shoot schedule according to the earlier stated unique concentrate on the sport. “Three days into the shoot, we are filming the talkie portions now and saving the sporting portions for later.”