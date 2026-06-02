Sasha Pieterse to star as Rosemary Kennedy in Rosemary Upgraded on : 02 Jun 2026, 1:38 am Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will star as the sibling of President John F Kennedy in the mental thriller RosemaryThe movie will state the awful story of Rosemary from her viewpoint. Rosemary apparently had actually shown developmental hold-ups, and as she matured, she likewise established behavioural concerns. At 23, the household’s patriarch, Joseph P Kennedy Sr set up a lobotomy for her, which left her completely disabled. Following the treatment, she was taken care of by the organization St. Coletta till her death in 2005, when she was 86.

Composed and directed by Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert, it is produced by Emanuele Moretti, The Motus Studios, Nick Medavoy, and Kaan Karahan. Hughes and Speckert are working as executive manufacturers, together with Mike Medavoy, who has actually produced movies like Zodiac, Black Swan, and Shutter Island

Pieterse is understood for playing Alison DiLaurentis in the series Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The PerfectionistsHer movie credits consist of X-Men: First Class and The Honor ListHer last function was The Image of You in 2024.

It deserves keeping in mind that streaming platform Netflix is establishing a series on among America’s most significant political households, entitled Kennedy