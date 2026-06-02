15.4 C
London
Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Subscribe
Home Books Sasha Pieterse to star as Rosemary Kennedy in Rosemary

Sasha Pieterse to star as Rosemary Kennedy in Rosemary

By
Leslie Atkins
-
0
95

Sasha Pieterse to star as Rosemary Kennedy in Rosemary

Upgraded on

:

02 Jun 2026, 1:38 am

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will star as the sibling of President John F Kennedy in the mental thriller RosemaryThe movie will state the awful story of Rosemary from her viewpoint.

Rosemary apparently had actually shown developmental hold-ups, and as she matured, she likewise established behavioural concerns. At 23, the household’s patriarch, Joseph P Kennedy Sr set up a lobotomy for her, which left her completely disabled. Following the treatment, she was taken care of by the organization St. Coletta till her death in 2005, when she was 86.

Composed and directed by Cory Todd Hughes and Adrian Speckert, it is produced by Emanuele Moretti, The Motus Studios, Nick Medavoy, and Kaan Karahan. Hughes and Speckert are working as executive manufacturers, together with Mike Medavoy, who has actually produced movies like Zodiac, Black Swan, and Shutter Island

Pieterse is understood for playing Alison DiLaurentis in the series Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The PerfectionistsHer movie credits consist of X-Men: First Class and The Honor ListHer last function was The Image of You in 2024.

It deserves keeping in mind that streaming platform Netflix is establishing a series on among America’s most significant political households, entitled Kennedy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

GEON Appoints Mahender Singh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

News 0
GEON, the future technologies division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.,...

Jadeshaa K Hampi, Yuva Rajkumar in talks for a brand-new task

Books 0
Jadeshaa K Hampi (L) and Yuva Rajkumar (R)Upgraded on:02...

Rematch director R Vimal Kumar: You can make motion pictures without a bad guy

Books 0
Upgraded on:02 Jun 2026, 1:39 amDelighted about his genre-blender...

Popular

GEON Appoints Mahender Singh as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

News 0
GEON, the future technologies division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd.,...

Jadeshaa K Hampi, Yuva Rajkumar in talks for a brand-new task

Books 0
Jadeshaa K Hampi (L) and Yuva Rajkumar (R)Upgraded on:02...

Rematch director R Vimal Kumar: You can make motion pictures without a bad guy

Books 0
Upgraded on:02 Jun 2026, 1:39 amDelighted about his genre-blender...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here