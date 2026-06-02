Samsung TV Plus expands its FAST offerings in India with the launch of Green Gold Animation’s ‘Green Gold TV’

This month, Green Gold Animation, one of India’s leading creators of original animated entertainment, launched its dedicated Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel, Green Gold TV, on Samsung TV Plus. Available to Samsung TV households, the channel is positioned within the Kids genre on the platform, offering a seamless, always – on viewing experience for families without any subscription or login requirements.

The move marks a significant step in Green Gold Animation’s expansion into the connected TV space, bringing a curated line-up of popular titles such as Mighty Raju, Super Bheem, Krishna Balram, Krishna, Chorr Police, and Luv Kushh directly to home screens. Structured as a 24×7 linear channel, Green Gold TV will follow a defined programming rhythm – weekday schedules led by episodic content, which will make up roughly 70 percent of the lineup, and weekends anchored by movie premieres. The channel will be available across India in Hindi, catering to both young audiences and family co-viewing.

The launch comes at a time when the FAST model is beginning to find stronger footing in India, driven by the steady rise of connected television usage and a growing preference for high-quality content experiences. By integrating with Samsung TV Plus which globally has surpassed 100 million active users across 30 countries. Green Gold Animation is tapping into this fast-expanding audience base that is increasingly shifting toward ad-supported streaming on the largest screen in the household.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “For a long time, television in India has been defined by access controlled at the platform level, while digital has offered choice – but often in a fragmented way. What platforms like Samsung TV Plus are doing is resolving that tension by bringing back simplicity without compromising on scale. That’s what makes this partnership meaningful for us. With Green Gold TV, we’re becoming part of a viewing experience that is far more aligned with how families consume content today – effortless, continuous, and shared. I believe FAST will evolve into a foundational layer of the entertainment ecosystem, and this is our early step in that direction.”

Sharing his perspective on the partnership, Mr. Kunal Mehta, General Manager, Head of Business Development Samsung TV Plus India, said: “Partnering with Green Gold Animation not only strengthens our Kids offering, but also enhances the viewing experience by bringing families together around trusted, high-quality content. Through collaborations with partners such as Green Gold Animation, Samsung TV Plus India continues to build an always-on, curated entertainment platform that reduces friction and delivers more accessible, meaningful choice for viewers.”

The introduction of Green Gold TV also signals a broader shift in how the company is approaching distribution. Positioned as a curated, long-form feed distinct from its digital video presence, the FAST channel is designed to deliver a more immersive and uninterrupted viewing experience tailored for connected TV audiences. As the FAST ecosystem continues to gain momentum in India, the launch places Green Gold Animation among the early movers shaping how kids’ and family content is surfaced, discovered, and consumed in an increasingly platform-agnostic environment.