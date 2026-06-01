DeepFacts’ proRITHM Recognized Among Top MedTech Innovations in Andhra Pradesh

DeepFacts Private Limited’s proRITHM, a wireless, wearable AI-powered remote patient monitoring solution, has emerged as one of the top-performing healthcare innovations under Andhra Pradesh’s MedTech Innovation Challenge, securing the position of second runner-up in the Remote Care and Telemedicine category.

The MedTech Innovation Challenge was launched in November 2025 by the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society (APIS) and the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub. The initiative was designed to identify and deploy innovative healthcare technologies capable of improving healthcare delivery across government hospitals in the state.

“Being selected among 18 innovators from nearly 300 applicants and successfully completing deployments in both hospital and emergency care settings is a strong validation of proRITHM’s clinical value. This recognition reinforces our commitment to leveraging AI and wearable technologies to make continuous patient monitoring more accessible, efficient, and scalable. We believe solutions like proRITHM can play a significant role in strengthening healthcare delivery across India’s public health ecosystem,” said Mr. Vamsi Karatam, Founder & CEO of proRITHM

The challenge witnessed an overwhelming response, receiving 297 applications from innovators, researchers, and medical technology companies from across the country. Following a rigorous evaluation process, only 18 healthcare innovations were shortlisted for pilot deployment in government healthcare settings, with proRITHM being selected among them.

Developed by DeepFacts Private Limited, proRITHM is an advanced AI-enabled remote patient monitoring platform that enables continuous monitoring of patient vitals through a wireless and wearable device. As part of the pilot program, proRITHM was deployed at the Super Specialty Hospital (SSH), Anantapur, where it was used for inpatient continuous monitoring and outpatient screening across cardiology, neurology, gynaecology, and general medicine departments.

In addition, the solution was deployed in 108 emergency ambulances for field validation and performance evaluation, enabling real-time patient monitoring during emergency transportation.

Following the successful completion of both pilot studies, proRITHM demonstrated its potential to strengthen remote healthcare delivery, improve patient monitoring, and support clinical decision-making. Its recognition among the top innovations in the challenge underscores the growing role of AI-powered healthcare technologies in enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and quality of care within India’s public healthcare system.