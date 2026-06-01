Oman provides India trustworthy trade path beyond Strait of Hormuz: GTRI

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The trade pact with Oman holds tactical significance for India, as much of Muscat’s shoreline lies outside the Strait of Hormuz, unlike other Gulf countries, allowing it to stay a trusted trade and energy entrance for India even throughout local disputes, interruptions or geopolitical instability, believe tank GTRI stated on Monday.

Because sense, the pact is not simply a trade arrangement however likewise a financial investment in India’s long- term energy and financial security, it included.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in between India and Oman, which was checked in December in 2015, will enter force from June 1.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) stated that Oman has a population of 55 lakh and a GDP of about $110 billion and thus trade gains to India will stay modest.

The value of the contract lies in Oman’s place.

“Unlike most Gulf countries, which rely on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, much of Oman’s coastline is located outside the Strait, directly on the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. This allows major ports such as Port of Salalah and Port of Duqm to remain accessible even when traffic through the Strait is disrupted.

“As an outcome, Oman can continue functioning as a trustworthy trade and energy entrance throughout durations of dispute or instability in the Gulf,” GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said, adding the ongoing Gulf conflict has clearly demonstrated this advantage.

India’s imports from major Gulf economies fell sharply from about $15 billion in April 2025 to $9.8 billion in April 2026, while India’s exports to the region dropped from $4.4 billion to $2.7 billion.

Oman was the notable exception. India’s imports from Oman surged by 246.4 per cent, rising from $430 million to nearly $1.5 billion, driven by higher purchases of crude oil and urea.

Meanwhile, India’s exports to Oman declined by only 10.3 per cent.

“The experience reveals that Oman can serve as a trustworthy alternative trade and energy entrance for India when the Strait of Hormuz ends up being dangerous or busy,” he said.

The US-Iran war has severely disrupted the movement of ships in the international waters crossing the strait, which handles about one-fifth (roughly 20 per cent) of global daily oil consumption and 25 per cent of global seaborne oil trade, making it the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. The war has disrupted flow of oil and gas to India from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE. It has led to a surge in crude oil prices.

India’s Gains:

Oman has granted immediate zero-duty access on about 98 per cent of its tariff lines, covering roughly 99 per cent of India’s exports by value.

Indian exports to Oman totaled about $4 billion in fiscal 2026, led by refined petroleum products such as petrol ($781 million) and naphtha ($746 million), followed by calcined alumina ($277 million), iron and steel products ($230 million), machinery ($178 million), and rice ($167 million).

Srivastava said that although more than 80 per cent of Indian exports already entered Oman at relatively low average tariffs of around 5 per cent, duties on certain products reached as high as 100 per cent.

“Their removal is anticipated to enhance the competitiveness of Indian products in the Omani market, though export development will undoubtedly be constrained by the nation’s reasonably little population and market size,” he said.

Oman’s Gains:

Oman’s gains are concentrated in sectors where it is already a major supplier to India, including energy, fertilizers, and industrial raw materials.

Under the agreement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on about 78 per cent of its tariff lines.

India imported $7.2 billion worth of goods from Oman in fiscal 2026, dominated by crude oil ($1.6 billion), liquefied natural gas ($1.2 billion), and fertilisers ($843 million).

Oman is also an important source of industrial feedstocks, supplying methanol worth $465 million and ammonia worth $424 million.

“The CEPA for that reason reinforces a relationship that is as much about protecting reputable products of energy and commercial inputs as it has to do with broadening bilateral trade,” he said.

The CEPA, signed on December 18, 2025, will become India’s fifth free trade agreement to be implemented in the past five years and its 15th overall.

Published on June 1, 2026