CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation website, set up to go survive on June 1, still stays unattainable

Lots of Class 12 trainees have actually experienced blank pages, non-active links, and technical problems while trying to access the website.

< img src =" https://static-cdn.publive.online/publive-publisher-templates/odisha-tv-template-v1-prod/assets/images/user-avatar.svg" alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/01/cbse-pix-5-2026-06-01-17-25-18.jpg" alt ="CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal still remains inaccessible"> CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation website still stays unattainable Photograph:(OTV)

Confusion continues to grow over the CBSE Class 12 post-result confirmation and re-evaluation procedure, as the Board’s re-evaluation website is yet to end up being completely practical in spite of an alert specifying that it would be triggered from June 1.

Countless trainees waiting for the chance to obtain response sheet confirmation and re-evaluation revealed disappointment as the website stays unattainable. CBSE revealed on May 29 that the website for acquiring copies of examined response sheets, confirmation, and re-evaluation would be functional from June 1, trainees are not able to access the service.

Numerous Class 12 trainees have actually suffered blank pages, non-active links, and technical problems while trying to access the website. Currently, CBSE has actually not provided any main declaration relating to the hold-up in making the portal completely practical and available to trainees.

Worth discussing, 3 trainees – Vedant Srivastava, Nisarg Adhikari, and Sarthak Siddhant played an important function in accentuating declared defects in CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Check out: Odisha lady trainee declares marks loss due to CBSE OSM examination mistake

Vedant apparently found disparities throughout the re-evaluation procedure when a various Physics response sheet was presumably connected to his application. Sarthak raised issues relating to the supposed association in between ‘COEMPT EDU TECK’ and CBSE, declares that have actually produced substantial conversation in the media.

Nisarg Adhikari likewise apparently exposed vulnerabilities in the CBSE site, bringing more attention to declared drawbacks in the system. The discoveries made by the 3 trainees have actually heightened analysis of the Board’s evaluation and examination procedures, highlighting issues over openness and technical dependability.