Pakistani honey-trap espionage efforts foiled in Jammu

A joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and military intelligence has actually discovered a Pakistan-backed cyber-espionage network targeting regional youth. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/01/400x225/Karan-Kumar--a-23-year-old-school-dropout-from-Mak_1780312633677.jpg"alt ="Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo)"title ="Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal town in the Satwari location of Jammu district, was detained on Saturday for sharing pictures of defence setups with a lady ISI operative. (File image)

The increased security a month before the yearly Amarnath Yatra, set to start on July 3, caused the arrest of a child in Jammu and the prompt intervention in a different blackmail effort in Doda, obstructing the leak of delicate info to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI ).

Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal town in the Satwari location of Jammu district, was detained on Saturday for sharing images of defence setups with a female ISI operative. According to cops, Kumar was enticed on Snapchat a couple of months back by a the lady impersonating a Border Security Force (BSF) workers stationed in Sunderbani. Private investigators discovered that Kumar had actually transferred the pictures in exchange for money, consisting of a verified payment of 2,000, while the personnel utilized specific media to keep him engaged. Authorities have actually taken his digital gadgets for forensic analysis.

In a different operation, cyber security tracking permitted cops to save a 28-year-old male from the Bhaderwah location of Doda district before any delicate details was breached.

The youth was targeted on Messenger after publishing a video of snowfall on social networks by a personnel declaring to be from the Kashmir Valley. By March, the personnel intensified needs for military pictures utilizing monetary lures, followed by death dangers versus his household and orders to transfer to Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC). The youth obstructed the contact, he was targeted by extortion calls from a lots Pakistani WhatsApp numbers, triggering the cops to step in.

Security firms have actually tightened up digital tracking throughout the area ahead of the yearly trip. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, BS Tuti prompted people to avoid connecting with unproven entities online.