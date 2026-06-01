22.5 C
London
Monday, June 1, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business Pakistani honey-trap espionage efforts foiled in Jammu

Pakistani honey-trap espionage efforts foiled in Jammu

By
Correspondent
-
0
83

A joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and military intelligence has actually discovered a Pakistan-backed cyber-espionage network targeting regional youth.

Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo) < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/01/400x225/Karan-Kumar--a-23-year-old-school-dropout-from-Mak_1780312633677.jpg"alt ="Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo)"title ="Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal village in the Satwari area of Jammu district, was arrested on Saturday for sharing photos of defence installations with a woman ISI operative. (File photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager">
Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal town in the Satwari location of Jammu district, was detained on Saturday for sharing pictures of defence setups with a lady ISI operative. (File image)

The increased security a month before the yearly Amarnath Yatra, set to start on July 3, caused the arrest of a child in Jammu and the prompt intervention in a different blackmail effort in Doda, obstructing the leak of delicate info to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI ).

Karan Kumar, a 23-year-old school dropout from Makwal town in the Satwari location of Jammu district, was detained on Saturday for sharing images of defence setups with a female ISI operative. According to cops, Kumar was enticed on Snapchat a couple of months back by a the lady impersonating a Border Security Force (BSF) workers stationed in Sunderbani. Private investigators discovered that Kumar had actually transferred the pictures in exchange for money, consisting of a verified payment of 2,000, while the personnel utilized specific media to keep him engaged. Authorities have actually taken his digital gadgets for forensic analysis.

In a different operation, cyber security tracking permitted cops to save a 28-year-old male from the Bhaderwah location of Doda district before any delicate details was breached.

The youth was targeted on Messenger after publishing a video of snowfall on social networks by a personnel declaring to be from the Kashmir Valley. By March, the personnel intensified needs for military pictures utilizing monetary lures, followed by death dangers versus his household and orders to transfer to Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC). The youth obstructed the contact, he was targeted by extortion calls from a lots Pakistani WhatsApp numbers, triggering the cops to step in.

Security firms have actually tightened up digital tracking throughout the area ahead of the yearly trip. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, BS Tuti prompted people to avoid connecting with unproven entities online.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Jacqueliene Fernandez to deal with trial as Delhi court orders framing of charges in ED’s Rs 200 crores cash laundering case

Books 0
On May 30, 2026, a Delhi court...

Bobby Deol REACTS to rumours of clash with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set: “Log itne velle hai ki …”

Books 0
In current weeks, social networks platforms were...

Must-Watch K-Drama Releases in June

Books 0
A brand-new watchlist for anybody thinking about extreme thriller...

Popular

Jacqueliene Fernandez to deal with trial as Delhi court orders framing of charges in ED’s Rs 200 crores cash laundering case

Books 0
On May 30, 2026, a Delhi court...

Bobby Deol REACTS to rumours of clash with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set: “Log itne velle hai ki …”

Books 0
In current weeks, social networks platforms were...

Must-Watch K-Drama Releases in June

Books 0
A brand-new watchlist for anybody thinking about extreme thriller...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here