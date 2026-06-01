‘Custodial abuse’ at Barang Police Station: Rakesh Behera’s health reveals enhancement

Rakesh Behera, apparently tortured in custody at Barang Police Station, has actually revealed indications of healing and can now speak, his household stated. The case has actually heightened analysis of authorities conduct and needs for an objective probe.



The ‘custodial abuse ‘victim Rakesh Behera Photograph: (OTV (File))

The health condition of Rakesh Behera, the youth who presumably suffered authorities abuse while in custody at Barang Police Station in Cuttack district, revealed small enhancement on Monday, according to his household.

Check Out: Cuttack DCP rejects third-degree claims at Barang Police Station

Rakesh’s mom notified the media that he is now able to speak, providing a ray of hope as he continues to go through treatment in an important care system at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack.

The supposed custodial abuse case has actually stimulated prevalent issue and accentuated cops conduct in the district. Rakesh was confessed to the healthcare facility in a severe condition after apparently undergoing third-degree approaches while in authorities custody. His health condition stays under close medical observation.

In another advancement, hurt Rakesh’s better half, who had actually previously been reported missing out on, has actually returned home. Speaking on the matter, his mom stated her daughter-in-law had actually left searching for much better earning chances to assist pay back loan instalments and support the household economically.

The debate has actually currently resulted in administrative action within the Home Department. Previously, Barang Police Station IIC Niranjan Behera was moved to the workplace of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack, following the accusations.

On the other hand, Cuttack Purighat Police Station IIC Biswaranjan Nayak has actually been designated service charge as the brand-new IIC of Barang Police Station.

The case continues to bring in spotlight as authorities deal with growing needs for a reasonable examination into the claims and responsibility for any misbehavior.

“He (Rakesh) is doing a bit much better. His dad had actually called him today. My boy informed him that he has the ability to speak now. I do not understand when he will return,” the youth’s mom informed OTV.

“My daughter-in-law has actually currently returned home. She had actually taken some loans, and they (the loan providers) required the cash. I do not understand what came by her mind, however she had actually disappeared. She stated she was working as a labourer exterior. Still, she had actually called my child over the phone and told whatever. ‘I am here outside, do not search for me. I will work for a month and after that return’,” the youth’s mom specified, estimating her daughter-in-law.