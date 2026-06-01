The Himachal Pradesh federal government on Monday turned over senior IAS officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant with the added fee of chief secretary with instant result. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently the senior-most bureaucrat in the state." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/01/400x225/Kamlesh-Kumar-Pant--a-1993-batch-officer-of-the-Hi_1780312273513.jpg"alt ="Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently the senior-most bureaucrat in the state."title ="Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently the senior-most bureaucrat in the state."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Kamlesh Kumar Pant, a 1993-batch officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is presently the senior-most bureaucrat in the state.

Pant, a 1993-batch officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is presently the senior-most bureaucrat in the state.

He is successful Sanjay Gupta, who had actually been functioning as the acting chief secretary given that October in 2015 before being officially selected as the routine chief secretary simply 5 days prior to his superannuation on May 31.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu applauded Gupta’s period, keeping in mind that he served the state successfully and guided numerous crucial choices throughout his term.

According to a main alert provided by the department of workers, guv Kavinder Gupta bought the visit. “Kamlesh Kumar Pant, extra chief secretary (profits)-cum-financial commissioner (profits), extra chief secretary (forest, home and caution) and chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, Shimla, will hold the added fee of the post of chief secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, with instant result, in addition to his own tasks,” the alert specified.

Pant will continue to supervise his existing prominent portfolios along with his brand-new obligation as the state’s leading bureaucrat.