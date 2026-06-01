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Home Business Odisha Custodial Death: Family Alleges Police Torture On Differently-Abled Man In Ganjam

Odisha Custodial Death: Family Alleges Police Torture On Differently-Abled Man In Ganjam

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19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = height = frameborder = permit = 19459009 allowfullscreen > 19659002 19459014 Odisha Custodial Death: Family Alleges Police Torture On Differently-Abled Man In Ganjam #policetorture #differentlyabledperson #ganjam #otvnewsenglish #otvnews ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659005 See Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007

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