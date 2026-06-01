Unfortunate leader Bikram Majithia’s homes robbed after cops declare ‘jailbreak’ effort

Authorities groups carried out synchronised raids at the Amritsar and Chandigarh homes of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his partners on Monday early morning following accusations that he led a 60-strong mob to storm the Majitha police headquarters. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Police outside the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Green Avenue locality of Amritsar on Monday during a raid to arrest him for allegedly storming the Majitha police station on Sunday to release an aide. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/01/400x225/Police-outside-the-residence-of-Shiromani-Akali-Da_1780311913413.jpg"alt ="Police outside the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Green Avenue locality of Amritsar on Monday during a raid to arrest him for allegedly storming the Majitha police station on Sunday to release an aide. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)"title ="Police outside the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Green Avenue locality of Amritsar on Monday during a raid to arrest him for allegedly storming the Majitha police station on Sunday to release an aide. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Cops outside the house of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in the Green Avenue area of Amritsar on Monday throughout a raid to detain him for supposedly storming the Majitha police headquarters on Sunday to launch an assistant.(Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The raid at his Green Avenue home in Amritsar started around 9:30 am, while parallel searches were supposedly performed at his Chandigarh home. The previous MLA was not present throughout the raids.

The crackdown follows a supposed clash on Sunday coming from the current Majitha community council elections, which had actually currently seen violence in between SAD and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) employees. While the authorities preserve the raids are a legal action to violence, the SAD management has actually highly condemned the action, characterising it as political harassment and state repression following the regional body elections.

According to Amritsar Rural SSP Sohail Mir Qasim, difficulty started after authorities jailed Jobanpreet Singh of Sohian Kalan on Saturday. While private investigators were questioning him, he stated a mob of 50 to 60 individuals– supposedly led by Majithia– subdued the guards, required their method into the station, and started browsing spaces.

The SSP stated the mob situated the interrogation space and by force dragged Jobanpreet out of custody. When DSP Kamalmeet Singh Randhawa stepped in to discuss that the arrest followed due procedure, the crowd presumably attacked the cops workers and tried to take the station home officer’s cellphone. Authorities handled to battle the suspect back into custody, the mob continued to develop a racket on the facilities, Qasim stated.

Videos revealing a fight in between Majithia’s advocates and cops workers are distributing on social networks.

The cops have actually signed up a case versus almost 60 individuals, recognizing 7 up until now.

Preserving that nobody is above the law no matter political stature, the SSP validated that Majithia and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Jodh Singh Samra stay at big.

Unfortunate president Sukhbir Singh Badal safeguarded his celebration members, implicating the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP federal government and the civil administration of “rigging the regional body elections and letting loose state repression.” Badal declared Akali employees and Majithia were being intentionally targeted post-elections and alerted that complicit officers would be held liable for their actions.