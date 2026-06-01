The Huawei nova 16z gains satellite messaging, other specs mostly match the nova 15

Alongside the newly unveiled Huawei nova 16, 16 Pro and 16 Ultra, Huawei also launched the Huawei nova 16z. This is not an entirely new model, it is more like if you took the nova 15 from last year and added BeiDou satellite connectivity. There is a bit more to it than that, but just a bit.

The phone has a 6.7” OLED display with 1,084 x 2,412px resolution, 10-bit colors and aluminosilicate glass like before. However, this time it’s not an LTPO panel. Similarly, the 50MP selfie camera (f/2.4), 50MP main (f/1.9) and 12MP 3x/69mm telephoto modules (RYYB sensor, f/2.4 lens with OIS) sound just about the same.

The Huawei nova 16z has a 50MP main, 12MP 3x telephoto and 50MP selfie cameras

You can say that about the 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired-only charging and the Kirin 8020 chipset too – the new vanilla model, the nova 16, now uses the same Kirin 9010S chip as the Pro model. The phone is available in 12/256GB and 12/512GB configurations.

The Huawei nova 16z is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge

Being able to send and receive messages over BeiDou satellite – this includes photo messages too! – is the big upgrade here. You can get help in case of emergency using this system too as well as check the weather even if you are in a very remote location.

The Huawei nova 16z now features BeiDou satellite messaging

Additional connectivity details include dual-band Wi-Fi 7 (be), Bluetooth 6.0, StarFlash (Huawei’s Bluetooth alternative) and NFC. The USB-C port only does USB 2.0 data transfers. Positioning is handled via tri-band BeiDou and dual-band GPS and Galileo. The fingerprint reader is mounted on the side as before.

Huawei nova 16z in: Iridescent Mother of Pearl • White Sky • Starry Night Black

The Huawei nova 16z is available in Iridescent Mother of Pearl, White Sky and Starry Night Black. You can get one on vmall in China – the 12/256GB model will cost you CNY 2,700, while the 12/512GB model is CNY 3,200. This works out to $400/€345 and $475/€405, respectively.

Source (in Chinese)