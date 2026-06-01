On May 30, 2026, a Delhi court purchased the framing of criminal charges versus Jacqueliene Fernandez, conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, and 15 others in a prominent Rs 200-crores cash laundering case. The judgment develops that the trial versus the star and the co-accused will officially begin following their look in court today.

Jacqueliene Fernandez to deal with trial as Delhi court orders framing of charges in ED’s Rs 200 crores cash laundering case

Extra Sessions Judge(ASJ )Prashant Sharma observed that the investigative findings exposed a robust legal basis to continue with the prosecution. “Prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all the accused,” the ASJ specified, based on a report by PTI.

The court held that Fernandez and the others are responsible to be prosecuted for the offense of cash laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is punishable under Section 4 of the very same Act. The judge has actually directed all the implicated people to appear physically in court on June 3 for the official finalizing and framing of the charges.

The court turned down Fernandez’s main legal defense that she was an unwitting victim being made a scapegoat in the event. Her legal group had actually formerly argued that she needs to not be prosecuted under the PMLA because she was not called as an implicated in the set up extortion offense managed by the Delhi Police. The court dismissed this argument as meritless, repeating that a person can be prosecuted under anti-money laundering laws separately of the core arranged offense.

The court kept in mind that Fernandez’s own declarations taped under Section 50 of the PMLA plainly suggested her routine interaction with Chandrashekar, in addition to the invoice of considerable funds and high-end short articles. The judgment stressed that the star knew Chandrashekar’s substantial criminal background and yet selected to get costly presents, monetary payments for her sibling, and a vehicle for her moms and dads, thus drawing in liability for using the earnings of criminal offense.

The choice shows up quickly after the court allowed Fernandez to withdraw her application submitted on April 16, which had actually looked for to turn an approver in the continuous probe. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had actually emphatically opposed her petition, arguing that her active participation and continuous interaction with the prime implicated disqualified her from looking for such relief.

The wider case originates from an examination into an arranged criminal network run by Chandrashekar, who was very first apprehended by the Delhi Police in 2017 and consequently by the ED in 2021. Prosecution information expose that Chandrashekar handled the extortion racket from inside his jail cell utilizing spoofed calls, encrypted applications, and made identities. By impersonating high-ranking federal government authorities from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Law and Justice, he caused the plaintiff, Aditi Singh, to part with big amounts of cash amounting to over Rs 200 crore.

Check Out: Jacqueliene Fernandez stuns in Rahul Mishra couture at Cannes 2026

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.