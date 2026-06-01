Veteran playback vocalist Suman Kalyanpur, whose sweet-sounding voice beautified a number of unforgettable Hindi movie tunes from the 1960s and 1970s, died on Sunday night at her Mumbai house. She was 89. The vocalist, understood for evergreen tracks such as’Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se,”Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye,’ and’Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche,’ apparently passed away due to age-related health problems.

‘Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche’vocalist Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89

Validating the news, Mangala Khadilkar, author of the well-known Marathi bio Suman Sugandh, shared information about the vocalist’s last minutes. “Suman ji died at around 8 pm at her house in Lokhandwala due to aging. She died quietly. For the last couple of days she was listening to her own tunes,” Khadilkar informed PTI.

With a profession covering numerous years, Kalyanpur sculpted an unique identity for herself in the Indian music market throughout a period controlled by a few of the nation’s most popular playback vocalists. Her soft, meaningful voice won the appreciation of music fans and made her an unique location in Hindi movie theater’s golden era.

Apart from Hindi movie theater, Kalyanpur showcased her adaptability by taping tunes in a number of Indian languages, consisting of Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Assamese and Odia. Her collection likewise extended beyond movie music to devotional tunes, ghazals and thumris, showing the depth and series of her musical capabilities.

Suman Kalyanpur is endured by her child, Charu. According to household sources, her last rites will be carried out at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday in between 11:30 am and 12 twelve noon.

Bollywood Hungama extends its wholehearted acknowledgements to Suman Kalyanpur’s household, buddies, and many admirers. May her soul rest in peace, while her classic tunes continue to survive on in the hearts of music enthusiasts.

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