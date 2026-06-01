Peter Gabriel Marks heaven Moon With New Song ‘A Hard Lesson’

May 31 marks the 2nd moon of the month, called the blue moon, and with it comes another brand-new single from Peter Gabriel ‘s gradually gestating task,o i“A Hard Lesson. “

Like his previous LP, 2023’s. i/ohe’s gradually unfurling his approaching album with tunes fromo/ilaunching with every moon through the course of 2026. It culminates with the album’s release.

“A Hard Lesson” is the earliest tune from his upcoming job, the artist exposed on his site. It was composed in the late Eighties or early Nineties while Gabriel remained in Senegal.

“I was falling for the music I heard there. I liked the stress developed by the usage of polyrhythms, especially the 3s and fours, so that was the start of this tune,”he composed.</p> <p>” It’s a wacky, weird and long track however it’s a journey. It’s about searching for a location, your location, how you suit. I’ve delighted in having fun with old R&B and folk referrals too.”</p> <figure> <p> < iframe title ="Peter Gabriel - A Hard Lesson (Bright-Side Mix)"width ="1140" height ="641" data-lazy-type ="iframe" frameborder ="0" referrerpolicy ="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen permit ="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share;" nitro-og-src ="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uJz_RkGFRWU?feature=oembed&autoplay=1"nitro-lazy-src ="data:text/html;base64,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">

He discussed the reason the tune took some years to come to fulfillment. “Sometimes things take some time– the majority of people do pack a lot much faster– however I have no issue with comprehending my own procedure,”he composed.”Some things will grow and develop spontaneously and some will simply remain hidden-away in a box till their minute in the light appears. “

Similar to his formerly launched[o itunes, the track will get 2 blends. The one he launched Sunday is a bright-side mix by Mark “Spike” Stent. The dark-side mix from Tchald Blake will get here “on the next moon,” per his site.

From Wanderer United States.