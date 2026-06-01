Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner During Intimate Ceremony in London

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married! The couple wed throughout an intimate event at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, according to several reports.

Pictures from the event gotten byThe SunandThe Daily Mailreveal the pleased couple smiling as they came down the actions of the place while loved ones tossed confetti to mark the event.

The vocalist, 30, used a trendy white skirt match by Schiaparelli created by Daniel Roseberry, according toStyleShe used a coordinating hat by Stephen Jones, in addition to matching gloves and Christian Loboutin heels. The star, 36, used a navy double-breasted Ferragamo fit. While the couple got married on Sunday, the couple is supposedly holding a 2nd wedding at the Villa Igiea in Palermo, Italy.

Associates for Lipa and Turner did not right away react toWanderer‘s ask for remark.

Lipa just recently shared a carousel of images on social networks that appeared like they were taken at her bachelorette occasion in Ibiza. “Funmaxxing is a web slang term explaining the practice of deliberately making the most of pleasure,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In 2015, Lipa verified she was engaged to the star.” Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s extremely amazing,”she informedBritish Voguein June 2025. “This choice to age together, to see a life and simply, I do not understand, be buddies permanently– it’s an actually unique sensation.”

From Wanderer United States.