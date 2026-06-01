In current weeks, social networks platforms were flooded with claims that Bobby Deol and Alia Bhatt had a fallout while aiming for the upcoming Yash Raj Films spy thriller AlphaThe rumours rapidly acquired traction online, triggering fans to hypothesize about possible stress in between the 2 stars. Bobby has actually now dealt with the reports and clarified that there was never ever any such concern on set.

Bobby Deol REACTS to rumours of clash with Alia Bhatt on Alpha set:”Log itne velle hai ki …”

Talking To India television, the star exposed that even he was amazed when he stumbled upon the claims.” Mujhe bhi ek dost ne bheja uss rumour ka photo. Main bhi hairaan ho gaya. Log itne velle hai ki kuch bhi likh ke bana dete hai,” Bobby Deol stated.

The star went on to applaud Alia Bhatt and highlighted her devotion towards the physically requiring action series in the movie. “Alia is an excellent starlet and she is extremely expert. She works really difficult. Alia was likewise gotten ready for all the battle series that she needed to do. Toh mujhe nahi samaj mein aaya kisne kya soch ke ye sab rumours likhe. I can’t walk around showing the indicate any person. It is not real. Log Instagram se affected rehte hai lekin uspe 90 percent kahaniyaan sahi nahi hoti hai,” he included.

Mentioning the movie, it includes Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead functions, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor play crucial characters. Information about the story have actually mostly been kept under covers, however the job is anticipated to broaden the spy universe that currently consists of effective movies such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Alpha has actually experienced numerous release date modifications because its statement. The movie was at first anticipated to show up earlier, however was later on set up for release on July 10, 2026. More just recently, Bollywood Hungama reported that the makers might advance the release by a week to July 3, 2026, following the post ponement of Dhamaal 4 to July 17.

Check out: “Amazing that we are making an action movie in India like Alpha including 2 women!”: Action star Bobby Deol on just how much he delighted in shooting Alpha and going toe to toe with Alia Bhatt

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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