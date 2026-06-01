Must-Watch K-Drama Releases in June

A brand-new watchlist for anybody thinking about extreme thriller and action K-dramas, starring veterans like Choi Min-sik, So Ji-sub and more.

The K-drama lineup in June is mainly loaded with stress, beginning with an extreme federal government job force squashing school gangs, a teacher entirely losing his mind over a trainee’s writing in between, and ending with a bank supervisor who utilized to be a deadly spy and goes rogue to discover his abducted child. Basically, things will get rather untidy in the K-drama world this month. Here are the 5 unmissable programs you require to contribute to your watchlist:

Medical professional on the Edge

In this medical love drama, cosmetic surgeon Do Ji-ui (Lee Jae-wook) trades his comfy city health center to complete his military service as a public health physician. He ends up designated to a remote island town that’s essentially a graveyard for medical professions. To make matters worse, his previous injury linked to the ocean, that made him averse to islands, starts to resurface.

Things get intriguing, nevertheless, when he fulfills Yook Ha-ri (Shin Ye-eun), a previous city nurse. As Ji-ui settles into his brand-new life as the island’s medical professional, he coordinate with Ha-ri, investing his days dealing with the residents. And hearing their individual stories slowly alters him, assisting him find a deep compassion and empathy he didn’t understand he had.

Release date– June 1

Teach You a Lesson

This exhilarating action-packed school drama follows manager Na Hwa-jin(Kim Mu-yeol)and private investigator Im Han-rim(Jin Ki-joo)– 2 representatives sent out to numerous schools in South Korea to work for an extreme brand-new federal government body committed to squashing increasing school violence.

Equipped with legal resistance, the duo goes head-to-head versus ruthless trainee gangs and corrupt grownups, pressing the limitations of the law to smash poisonous school hierarchies and tidy up corruption from the within out.

Release date– June 5

See You at Work Tomorrow!

Based upon the popular webtoon Back to Work! See You at Work Tomorrow! is a romantic funny starring Park Ji-hyun as Cha Ji-yoon, a staff member at an electronic devices business who unexpectedly strikes a significant expert rut after an internal department shift. She winds up reporting to Kang Si-woo( Seo In-guk ), a rigorous supervisor who lives and breathes business discipline. What follows is their journey from continuously clashing to falling in love, while everybody else in the workplace handles their own insane drama. </p> <figure> <p>

Release date– June 22

Notes from the Last Row

This suspense thriller is adjusted from the Spanish play El Chico de la última fila (The Boy in the Last Rowwith Choi Min-sik as Professor Heo Mun-ho, a male who never ever accomplished his imagine ending up being an effective author. Things shift for him when he finds that one of his trainees, Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), who, in spite of being a trainee from the engineering department, is an incredibly skilled author.

The discovery leads to personal composing sessions and mentoring in between the 2, with Kang’s dazzling stories rapidly reigniting Mun-oh’s old dreams. And what starts as motivation quickly becomes an insane fixation. The more he checks out Kang’s writing, the more mesmerized he ends up being, losing himself in a world of misconception and acting oddly as his life spirals out of control.

Release date– June 26

Supervisor Kim

Based upon a hit webtoon of the exact same name, Supervisor Kim is swarming with action and delights, including So Ji-sub in the titular function of a common bank supervisor who is likewise a doting single dad. Other than that his dull business life is simply a cover. He’s in fact a previous black ops representative concealing his past– a trick he’s required to expose when his child vanishes without a trace. It ends his peaceful life and turns him into a callous, unstoppable male who’ll tear apart anybody in his method, attempting to stop him from discovering her.

Release date– June 26