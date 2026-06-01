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‘Never more tactically lined up’: Richard Marles in Delhi on India-Australia defence ties

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Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles paid homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi throughout his India see for the yearly India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue, where he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired talks examining defence cooperation, interoperability, market cooperation, and Indo-Pacific security. Both sides checked out co-development and co-production chances and declared growing tactical positioning in defence ties.

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