Telangana prohibits money incomes, brings gig employees under brand-new policies

While other states battle to map digital logistics, Telangana has actually formalised gig and platform defense by clearly extending the base pay web to eCommerce, Courier Services, and LPG Distribution, a news release stated.

|Image Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a significant policy shift hailed as “gold standard for progressive labour governance”the Telangana federal government has actually formally prohibited money wage payments to employees, mandated electronic transfer, and brought gig employees under the safeguard of minimum earnings.

A brand-new federal government order (GO)on labour governance triggers the arrangements of the Centre’s Code on Wages, 2019, entirely rescinding and superseding the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, throughout the state.

A federal government declaration on Monday stated, “Payouts via paper cash are explicitly banned. Employers must disburse wages through direct electronic transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS) or bank check, building an unalterable trail for labour inspectors and protecting vulnerable workgroups.” By bridging structural service requirements with social securities, the GO (No 6) accomplishes an “elegant legal balance,” it stated.

The GO removes the “fragmented, friction-heavy industries-wise frameworks seen in other states” and carries out a combined, transparent grid developed to increase employee security. It makes Telangana India’s most appealing location for domestic and worldwide capital, it stated.

To cut business bureaucracy and guarantee direct compliance clearness, the notice gets rid of numerous industry-specific schedules.

Rather, the alert categorises all non-agricultural, business, and commercial setups into 4 ability classifications.

The notice divided employees into 4 classifications- Unskilled, Semi-skilled, Skilled and Highly experienced for repairing minimum salaries. The state has actually been divided into 3 zones- Zone 1 covers Municipal Corporations, Zone 2-Municipalities and Zone 3-Rural Areas.

In Zone 1, the base pay for inexperienced employees has actually increased from Rs 12,750 to Rs 16,000, for semi-skilled employees, from Rs 13,152 to Rs 17,000; for the competent classification, from Rs 13,772 to Rs 18,500; and for the extremely experienced classification, from Rs 14,607 to Rs 20,000.

The alert entered into impact on Monday.

In its required to make sure beneficial working conditions for employees, the order stated any job performed previous basic eight-hour everyday shifts, or asked for on public vacations and weekly day of rest, need to be compensated as overtime at double (2 times) the basic rate of incomes.

If a commercial cluster currently pays greater rates than this order’s standard, the old earnings are lawfully excused from the brand-new guidelines.

Those employees are approved an extra obligatory 10 per cent improvement over their old earnings.

While offering historical safeguard for labour, the GO provides tactical benefits to business management and market.

It gets rid of numerous complex, industry-specific schedules and supplies a single compliance matrix. This significantly decreases legal processing overhead and business tracking expenses.

The clear difference in between Municipal Corporations (Zone-I), Municipalities (Zone-II), and Rural Areas (Zone-III) lets massive commercial designers established labour-intensive tasks such as fabrics, making in lower-overhead rural zones while handling business setups in city centres, the declaration stated.

It stated the GO “positioned Telangana far ahead of regional competitors such as Karnataka or Maharashtra” through a number of pioneering functions.

While other states battle to map digital logistics, Telangana has actually formalised gig and platform defense by clearly extending the base pay internet to eCommerce, Courier Services, and LPG Distribution, the release stated.

The GO officially identified specialised classifications such as Drone Technology Pesticide Sprayers under the ‘Highly Skilled’ classification, protecting premium salaries for future occupations.

The order developed outright gender neutrality, mandating completely consistent base pay rates for male, woman, transgender, and physically challenged staff members carrying out similar or comparable work.

To remove the legal loopholes of subcontracting, the order specified that if a third-party company stops working to provide incomes, the primary company is straight accountable under law to make sure instant payroll settlement.

Released on June 1, 2026