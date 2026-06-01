Really fishy: Congress reveals issue over fire in Education Ministry workplace

New Delhi, The Congress on Monday revealed issue over the fire that broke out on the 2nd flooring of the Ministry of Education workplace in main Delhi, and stated the advancement is “very fishy”

A fire broke out on the 2nd flooring of the Ministry of Education workplace situated in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) school in main Delhi’s ITO location, an authorities stated.

No casualties have actually been reported.

Responding to the advancement, Congress basic secretary in-charge interactions Jairam Ramesh stated the news of a fire in the Education Ministry’s workplaces is extremely worrying.

“It is also very fishy,” Ramesh stated on X.

The Delhi Fire Service got a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and hurried 8 firefighting automobiles to the spot.The blaze has actually been brought under control.

The reason for the fire has actually not yet been established, authorities stated.

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