Hong Kong – CE leads delegation to start check out program to Kazakhstan (with photos/videos)

CE leads delegation to start check out program to Kazakhstan (with photos/videos) *******************************************************************************

The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, led an organization delegation making up agents from Hong Kong and Mainland business to begin its check out program to Kazakhstan today (June 1). He met leaders and federal government authorities of Kazakhstan and checked out essential organizations to learn more about the most recent advancements in the nation’s economy, along with its development and innovation (I&T) and monetary sectors.

In the early morning, Mr Lee consulted with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Mr Serik Zhumangarin, to exchange views on deepening financial co-operation in between the 2 locations. Mr Lee stated that Kazakhstan has actually been actively promoting reforms on numerous fronts to cause quick financial development. As one of the world’s 3 significant monetary centres, and the world’s biggest cross-boundary wealth management centre and overseas Renminbi (RMB) service center, Hong Kong can offer varied and versatile assistance consisting of capital and possession allotment for Kazakhstan’s financial reforms and facilities advancement. He mentioned as examples in 2015’s double listing of a Kazakhstani business in Hong Kong and Astana, and the very first issuance of RMB “dim sum” bonds in Hong Kong by the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, as landmark accomplishments in monetary co-operation in between the 2 locations. He invited Kazakhstan’s federal government and its business to continue utilizing Hong Kong’s monetary center benefits by listing, releasing bonds and carrying out task funding to get in touch with worldwide financiers and raise global funds for, and include worth to, regional advancement tasks.

At twelve noon, Mr Lee consulted with the President of Kazakhstan, Mr Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and participated in a luncheon hosted by the President, to exchange views on deepening bilateral relations. Mr Lee stated that President Xi Jinping initially proposed the joint structure of the Silk Road Economic Belt in Kazakhstan in 2013. As the location where the Belt and Road Initiative was very first proposed, Kazakhstan is likewise Hong Kong’s biggest trading partner in Central Asia, with close financial and trade ties, and broad potential customers for co-operation. He kept in mind that Kazakhstan is devoted to driving financial diversity and, like Hong Kong, it is a crucial financial powerhouse for local advancement and an entrance for trade. As one of the world’s most competitive economies, Hong Kong delights in the benefit of being gotten in touch with both the Chinese Mainland and worldwide markets, which lines up carefully with the requirements of Kazakhstan’s commercial change. Mr Lee kept in mind that this check out is the very first abroad journey led by him given that the facility of the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global, and it is likewise the biggest in scale, with over 70 business and expert agents from Hong Kong and the Mainland. He stated that he eagerly anticipates reaching several co-operation contracts throughout this see to deepen cooperation in such locations as trade and financial investment promo, monetary services, I&T, and culture and tourist, along with additional checking out emerging markets and reinforcing bilateral financial ties.

Mr Lee stated that Hong Kong delights in the distinct benefits of having the strong assistance of the motherland and being carefully linked to the world under the “one country, two systems” concept, and functions as a practical platform for the Belt and Road Initiative. He stated that Hong Kong will continue to play its functions as a “super connector” and a “super value-adder”as it even more deepens worldwide exchanges and co-operation, and speeds up the advancement of brand-new development locations for the economy. He stated that he anticipates reinforcing two-way co-operation in between the 2 locations, motivating business in Kazakhstan to use Hong Kong’s expert services and organization benefits to check out the marketplaces of the Chinese Mainland and Asia, while allowing Hong Kong and Mainland business to go worldwide, as they take the advancement chances developing from Kazakhstan’s financial reforms and established organization operations in Central Asia. He kept in mind that with collaborations, these business might inject brand-new motivation into the top quality advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In the afternoon, Mr Lee went to the Astana Hub, a regional innovation and development park, to discover the most recent advancements of Kazakhstan in the field of AI. He consulted with Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Mr Zhaslan Madiyev. Mr Lee said that this year is the “Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence” of Kazakhstan, which the Astana Hub, as a significant worldwide development cluster in Central Eurasia, unites a great deal of start-ups. Mr Lee likewise presented Hong Kong’s advancements in I&T, keeping in mind that Hong Kong is actively advancing AI advancement and driving digital improvement to empower commercial updating and change. Hong Kong ranks 4th worldwide in digital competitiveness, and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou development cluster ranks very first worldwide. Hong Kong is dedicated to ending up being a worldwide I&T centre, with the Northern Metropolis being established at complete speed. Covering such jobs as the Hong Kong Park in the Loop, the San Tin Technopole, and the Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, the Northern Metropolis will even more promote the complete combination of technological development and commercial development, and foster brand-new quality efficient forces. He revealed self-confidence that the Astana Hub and Hong Kong will reinforce connection in research study cooperation and other locations, and invited Kazakhstan’s innovation and development business to establish operations in Hong Kong, leveraging Hong Kong’s dynamic development community and robust research study and advancement abilities to endeavor into global markets and collectively take the enormous chances in technological advancement.

Mr Lee then went to the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to discover Kazakhstan’s experience in promoting the advancement of the non-bank monetary sector, and consult with the Governor of the AIFC, Mr Renat Bekturov. The AIFC is a national-level monetary unique zone developed by Kazakhstan in 2018. It ranks initially in Eastern Europe and Central Asia as a monetary centre and has actually brought in over 5 500 business to sign up. Hong Kong, on the other hand, ranks 3rd internationally and initially in Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index. The 2 monetary centres, both running under the typical law system, share the exact same instructions and can enhance co-operation in such locations as capital markets connection, possession management, green and sustainable financing, and monetary innovation, producing synergy in the joint promo of local financial advancement.

At night, Mr Lee participated in a supper hosted by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Mr Olzhas Bektenov.

Mr Lee will continue to lead the delegation throughout its check out to Kazakhstan tomorrow (June 2).