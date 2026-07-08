EDII’s Journal of Entrepreneurship Strengthens India’s Global Presence in Entrepreneurship Research

EDII Journal, published by SAGE Publications, JoE continues to hold global visibility through leading international indexing and citation platforms

The leading peer-reviewed, Journal of Entrepreneurship (JoE), is a quarterly published Journal published by the SAGE Publications on behalf of the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad. The Journal of Entrepreneurship enjoys strong international visibility and scholarly impact.

Edited by Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General, EDII, the journal is indexed in Scopus, the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) of Web of Science, the ABDC Journal Quality List, EconLit (Economics Literature Index), ProQuest, EBSCO (Elton B. Stephens Company) and ANVUR (Agenzia Nazionale di Valutazione del Sistema Universitario e della Ricerca) – the Italian National Agency for the Evaluation of Universities and Research Institutes. The journal has an H-Index of 37. It has a Journal Impact Factor of 2.5.

Established in 1992, JoE brings together academics, researchers, policymakers, educators, and practitioners from across the world to explore emerging issues in entrepreneurship. The journal serves as a multidisciplinary forum for advancing entrepreneurship research, theory, and practice, particularly in the context of emerging and developing economies.

The journal publishes original research, conceptual papers, perspectives, case studies and commentaries on a broad range of topics including entrepreneurship theory, entrepreneurial behaviour, entrepreneurial strategy, entrepreneurial ventures, family business, social entrepreneurship, international entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystems. It invites contributions from a variety of disciplines, including economics, psychology, sociology, anthropology, history and management. Studies from different national and cultural contexts are encouraged. This framework enables researchers to explore entrepreneurship from various analytical lenses, generating insights that are meaningful for both academia and practice.

Speaking about the journal’s journey and its contribution to entrepreneurship, Dr. Sunil Shukla, Editor, Journal of Entrepreneurship, said, “Over the last three decades, the Journal of Entrepreneurship has sought to provide a credible platform for advancing entrepreneurship knowledge. The last one year has been especially momentous as the H-Index of the journal increased from 34 to 37 and its Impact Factor from 1.9 to 2.5. In an era when research contributions of India are gaining more and more international significance, The JoE’s achievements signify the rising importance of research in entrepreneurship and its role in economic growth and stability.”

With entrepreneurship playing an increasing role within both the global economy and innovation ecosystems, this journal provides valuable insights, that guide both policymakers and educators.