Evil Dead Burn director of photography Philip Lozano Interview: On the edge of darkness

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08 Jul 2026, 10:13 am
Evil Dead Burn‘s director of photography, Philip Lozano, is no complete stranger to the world of scary. With twenty years of experience in the movie market, dealing with independent movies and big-budget studio jobs, Lozano has actually taken a name for himself in the scary category, with titles like Marianne (2019 ), The Nun II (2023 ), and Cobweb (2023 ). With Evil Dead Burnnevertheless, Lozano has actually an increased sense of obligation, as the movie franchise began with Sam Raimi’s independent, genre-defining movie, The Evil DeadThe 1981 movie altered the visual language of scary movies, utilizing low-budget methods to turn amateurism and an absence of resources into innovative filmmaking options. According to Lozano, Sebastien Vanicek, the director of the upcoming movie, wished to extend upon the franchise’s signature visual grammar. “Sebastien truly desired the movie to be constantly portable and quite organic-looking.”
Discussing setting the movie’s state of mind, Lozano exposes how they kept sunshine to a minimum in every frame. He states, “There’s no sun in the entire thing, which produces the environment and the state of mind we desired for the whole movie.” The DOP even more explains the visual combination as “intentionally removed back, and strolls on the edge of darkness.” He even more exposes that the director did not desire any saturated colours. He states, “A great deal of the color schemes were type of desaturated. Flames were an essential subject, however otherwise we welcomed the darkness. When you can’t see much, your brain begins to picture what’s concealed. It makes the audience think of what they’re not seeing, which’s what’s frightening.”