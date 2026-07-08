PM Modi recommendations Kuch Hota Hai in Indonesia; Karan Johar responds

PM Narendra Modi (left) and Karan Johar Upgraded on : 08 Jul 2026, 7:21 am Director Karan Johar has actually revealed appreciation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the later referenced his 1998 movie Kuch Hota Hai throughout an address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia. Throughout his address, PM Modi highlighted the appeal of Indian movie theater in Indonesia, particularly discussing the title track of Kuch Hota Hai

PM Modi stated,”Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai(Here, India’s tune Kuch Hota Hai is incredibly popular. Today, I stated that when India and Indonesia move on together, it causes far more than simply ‘Kuch Kuch’– it causes ‘bahut kuch’).

Karan later on reshared the clip of the speech on his Instagram Stories and composed, “Elated and honoured to have our respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji discuss Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is certainly a language that goes beyond all– it’s love. Thank you for welcoming and making this tune live permanently !!!”

Kuch Hota Hai was Karan’s directorial launching and went on to end up being Hindi movie theater’s most significant hits and stays amongst its most popular romantic dramas. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan.

Karan’s last directorial was the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023 ). Apparently, his next directorial endeavor is a grand-scale household drama, with the script currently locked. The task has actually sustained speculation about its scale and cast, though Karan has actually not exposed additional information. He has actually likewise verified that he will direct 2 significant function movies back-to-back in 2027.

His banner, Dharma Productions, continues to broaden its footprint as a supplier, backing a number of prominent releases in India, consisting of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana