Gul Panag backs Satluj in the middle of restriction: ‘We can’t stop informing stories about challenging chapters of our history’

Gul Panag (L) and Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj (R)
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08 Jul 2026, 9:20 am
Star Gul Panag is the current celeb to talk about the debate around Satlujafter the movie was eliminated from OTT platform ZEE5 simply 2 days after its release. Requiring to X, the star stated that we as a nation must not end up being so unpleasant that we stop informing stories about challenging chapters of our history.
Remembering her youth in Punjab throughout the years of militancy, Gul stated she saw both terrorist violence and declared human rights infractions.
A movie isn’t a history book. It narrates through one lens and one point of view. Argument it. Critique it. Counter it. Prohibiting it is constantly counter efficient.
Do not presume Punjab’s hard-won rejection of separatism is so delicate that a movie can reverse it!! https://t.co/eZYSF5EHQm
— Gul Panag (@GulPanag)July 7, 2026