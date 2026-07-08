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Business Gul Panag backs Satluj in the middle of restriction: ‘We can’t stop informing stories about challenging chapters of our history’ By Correspondent - 44 Facebook X Pinterest WhatsApp Gul Panag (L) and Diljit Dosanjh in Satluj (R) Upgraded on : 08 Jul 2026, 9:20 am Star Gul Panag is the current celeb to talk about the debate around Satlujafter the movie was eliminated from OTT platform ZEE5 simply 2 days after its release. Requiring to X, the star stated that we as a nation must not end up being so unpleasant that we stop informing stories about challenging chapters of our history. Remembering her youth in Punjab throughout the years of militancy, Gul stated she saw both terrorist violence and declared human rights infractions. A movie isn’t a history book. It narrates through one lens and one point of view. Argument it. Critique it. Counter it. Prohibiting it is constantly counter efficient. Do not presume Punjab’s hard-won rejection of separatism is so delicate that a movie can reverse it!! https://t.co/eZYSF5EHQm — Gul Panag (@GulPanag)July 7, 2026 “I matured in Punjab throughout the ruthless years of militancy. I keep in mind checking out paper headings about buses being stopped and innocent guests being took out and eliminated. I likewise keep in mind accounts of boys being gotten, apprehended and tortured, regardless of having absolutely nothing to do with the motion. Consisting of from my town,” she composed. “Those memories are specifically why I do not think we ought to end up being so unpleasant with tough chapters of our history that we stop informing stories about them,” she included. The star likewise mentioned that movies must not be dealt with as history, they ought to be open to conversation and needs to not be censored. She likewise stated that a simple movie can’t reverse the “hard-won rejection” of separatism in Punjab. “A movie isn’t a history book. It narrates through one lens and one point of view. Dispute it. Critique it. Counter it. Prohibiting it is constantly detrimental. Do not presume Punjab’s hard-won rejection of separatism is so vulnerable that a movie can reverse it!!” she composed.

Satlujwhich was previously entitledPunjab ’95is a movie directed by Honey Trehan and stars Diljit Dosanjh, in addition to Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky. It is a movie based upon the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who clarified Punjab authorities’s extra-judicial killing of about 25,000 individuals at the time of revolt in the state.

The movie has actually had a tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for over 3 years with the latter requiring over 120 cuts in the movie. On Friday night, nevertheless, the movie silently arrived on ZEE5 and got beneficial evaluations from both critics and audiences. It was nevertheless dropped from the platform by Sunday night. Making the statement, ZEE5 composed in an Instagram post, “In light of the present advancements,Satlujwill be not available in India till more notification. We stay dedicated to checking out every suitable opportunity through due procedure to bring the movie back to our audiences at the earliest chance.”