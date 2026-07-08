Sivakarthikeyan presents pricey present to Thaai Kizhavi director Sivakumar Murugesan after enormous success

From L to R – Bala Saravanan, Muthukumar, Kalai Arasu, Radikaa, Sivakarthikeyan, Sivakumar Murugesan and Sudhan Sundharam at Thaai Kizhavi 100 occasion

Upgraded on : 08 Jul 2026, 8:00 am

Radikaa Sarathkumar’s most current movie Thaai Kizhavi may have finished up its theatrical run, however the discussions surrounding the film continue throughout social networks platforms. The movie, supposedly made with a spending plan of around Rs 10 to 20 crore, ended up being an enormously lucrative endeavor for Sivakarthikeyan (who backed the movie with Sudhan Sundharam of Passion Studios) making almost Rs 100 crore at package workplace.

The group had on Tuesday collected to commemorate the movie’s 100-day theatrical run by arranging a grand occasion. Director Sivakumar Murugesan, Sivakarthikeyan, in addition to cast members Bala Saravanan, Muthukumar, Radikaa, and manufacturer Sudhan Sundharam and Kalai Arasu, amongst lots of others existed at the celebration to discuss the success of the motion picture.

Following the occasion, Sivakarthikeyan talented Sivakumar a Mahindra BE6 automobile for the success of the motion picture. For the unversed, the star and director are reuniting when again for the upcoming rural drama Seyonwhich is presently in production.