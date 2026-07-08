Jesse Eisenberg on Now You See Me 4: ‘I ‘d like to do it more than anything else’

Jesse Eisenberg in addition to other cast members in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t
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06 Jul 2026, 9:05 am
Even before Now You See Me 4 starts production, Jesse Eisenberg has actually made it clear that he is more than prepared to return as illusionist J Daniel Atlas.
Speaking in a current interview with The Wrapthe two-time Oscar candidate stated reviewing the movie’s universe stays his most significant expert desire, explaining the franchise as the happiest experience of his profession. “Honestly, I’d love to do Now You See Me 4 more than anything else,” Eisenberg stated. “I’ve never felt happier than when playing that part.”
The star, who is frequently related to mentally intricate and reflective characters, stated Atlas uses him an uncommon chance to enter the shoes of somebody teeming with self-confidence. “I normally play depressed people, which makes me depressed,” he joked, including that depicting the fearless magician leaves him feeling energised. “Playing that confident, arrogant magician, I walk away every day thinking, ‘That was amazing.'”
Eisenberg likewise stated Atlas differs from any other function he has actually played. “It’s the only character where I get to stand up straight and wear a nicer outfit. It’s my happiest place,” he stated.