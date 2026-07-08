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Jesse Eisenberg on Now You See Me 4: ‘I ‘d like to do it more than anything else’

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Jesse Eisenberg in addition to other cast members in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

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06 Jul 2026, 9:05 am

Even before Now You See Me 4 starts production, Jesse Eisenberg has actually made it clear that he is more than prepared to return as illusionist J Daniel Atlas.

Speaking in a current interview with The Wrapthe two-time Oscar candidate stated reviewing the movie’s universe stays his most significant expert desire, explaining the franchise as the happiest experience of his profession. “Honestly, I’d love to do Now You See Me 4 more than anything else,” Eisenberg stated. “I’ve never felt happier than when playing that part.”

The star, who is frequently related to mentally intricate and reflective characters, stated Atlas uses him an uncommon chance to enter the shoes of somebody teeming with self-confidence. “I normally play depressed people, which makes me depressed,” he joked, including that depicting the fearless magician leaves him feeling energised. “Playing that confident, arrogant magician, I walk away every day thinking, ‘That was amazing.'”

Eisenberg likewise stated Atlas differs from any other function he has actually played. “It’s the only character where I get to stand up straight and wear a nicer outfit. It’s my happiest place,” he stated.

The star most just recently repeated the function in Now You See Me: Now You Don’tdirected by Ruben Fleischer, which was launched in November. The movie reunited him with franchise regulars Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman, while Lizzy Caplan likewise went back to the ensemble.

The movie series started in 2013 and follows the Four Horsemen, a group of illusionists who utilize fancy magic techniques to expose corruption and outsmart effective enemies. The very first 2 movies went on to end up being industrial successes, jointly earning more than $932 million around the world.

In 2015, Lionsgate validated at CinemaCon that a 4th movie is currently in advancement, with Ruben Fleischer set to go back to the director’s chair. While plot information and a release timeline stay under covers, Eisenberg’s most current remarks recommend the star aspires to reunite with the Four Horsemen as soon as again.

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