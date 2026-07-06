Cumin Co. Introduces STASH: An Aesthetically Designed Glass Food Storage Collection For The Modern Indian Kitchen

~ As Indian households move beyond plastic, Cumin Co. introduces a premium borosilicate glass storage collection designed for healthier kitchens, better organisation and everyday living.

The Indian kitchen has quietly undergone one of the biggest transformations inside the home. Once hidden behind closed doors, it has become an extension of personal style—an open, organised space where wellness, design, and functionality come together. From the cookware we invest in to the ingredients we choose, every decision is becoming more intentional. Food storage is now following the same evolution.

Recognising this shift, Cumin Co., India’s leading premium toxin-free kitchen ecosytem brand, today introduced STASH—a thoughtfully designed collection of premium borosilicate glass food storage containers created for the way modern Indian households cook, store, reheat, and carry food every day.

For years, plastic containers have remained a kitchen staple despite their tendency to stain, retain odours, warp over time, and require frequent replacement. As consumers increasingly embrace healthier materials and longer-lasting products, glass food storage is emerging as the preferred alternative for everyday food contact.

Speaking about the launch, Niharika Joshi, Founder, Cumin Co., said, “Consumers today are paying close attention to the materials that come in contact with their food, but they also expect products to fit seamlessly into the way they live. With STASH, we started by understanding everyday kitchen habits, from storing leftovers, meal prepping, carrying lunch to work, and reheating food, and then designed every detail around those moments. From borosilicate glass that keeps food free from stains, odours and harmful chemicals to the steam-release vent that makes microwave reheating more convenient, every feature is designed to meet a real consumer need. We also focused on curating storage containers that people would be proud to leave on their kitchen counters or place directly on the dining table. STASH is our way of bringing together healthier materials, intuitive functionality and timeless design to create food storage that works as beautifully as modern Indian lifestyles demand.”

Crafted from premium borosilicate glass and paired with platinum-grade silicone lids, STASH offers a cleaner, more durable solution that is naturally non-reactive, stain-resistant, and odour-resistant. Designed for complete everyday convenience, the containers transition effortlessly from the refrigerator to the microwave, dining table and lunch bag while remaining safe for use in the freezer and dishwasher.

The collection also introduces thoughtful design details that simplify everyday routines. An integrated steam vent allows food to be reheated directly in the microwave without removing the lid, reducing splatters while ensuring even heating. The stackable form factor helps maximise refrigerator and cabinet space, making kitchens feel cleaner, more organised and easier to navigate.

Beyond functionality, STASH has been designed to complement today’s aesthetic kitchens. Available in Cumin Co.’s signature colour palette of Moringa, Kulhad, and Rosé, the collection blends seamlessly into contemporary homes where kitchenware is increasingly displayed rather than hidden away.

“Today’s kitchens are expected to do much more than support cooking, they need to be organised, beautiful, and built around modern lifestyles. STASH reflects that evolution. It represents our belief that everyday kitchen essentials deserve the same level of innovation and craftsmanship as premium cookware, while taking us one step closer to building a complete toxin-free kitchen ecosystem,” said Udit Lekhi, Founder, Cumin Co.

The range includes three everyday formats designed around real household needs:

STASH S (320 ml | Rectangle): Perfect for snacks, chutneys, sauces, and small portions.

STASH M (540 ml | Square): Ideal for leftovers, breakfast prep, and everyday storage.

STASH L (640 ml | Rectangle): Designed for full meals, batch cooking, and weekly meal preparation.

The STASH collection will be available from July 1, 2026, exclusively through Cumin Co.’s website, with prices starting at ₹1,199.

With STASH, Cumin Co. continues its vision of creating products that combine wellness, thoughtful design, and lasting quality—bringing together healthier materials, elevated aesthetics, and practical innovation for the kitchens of today.