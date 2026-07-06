Glory or Goodbye! FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Set to Deliver Blockbusters as Terry Phelan Backs Argentina

The FIFA World Cup knockout stage is set to deliver eight mouth-watering Round of 16 clashes as the race for football’s biggest prize enters its most unforgiving phase. Heavyweights Argentina, France, England and Spain will look to justify their favourites tag, while Portugal’s blockbuster showdown against Spain headlines around where one mistake can end a nation’s World Cup dream.

Former Republic of Ireland and Manchester City defender, and Zee 5 expert, Terry Phelan believes the biggest difference now that the tournament has shifted from the group stage to knockout football will be the players’ mindset.

“It’s a do-or-die situation now. The top players have to show that winning mentality individually and collectively because there’s no margin for mistakes. A lapse of concentration can cost you.”

Among the favourites, Phelan believes France have quietly emerged as serious contenders despite attracting less attention than some of their rivals.

“France have gone under the radar. Everyone is talking about England, Spain, Portugal and Argentina, but France have been doing things the right way. They could surprise a lot of people.”

The knockout stage also sets the stage for a fascinating Golden Boot battle, with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo all looking to fire their nations into the quarter-finals.

“This is why you pay the big money for top strikers. They keep delivering on the biggest stage, and it’s wonderful to see them competing for the Golden Boot.”

All eyes will also be on the highly anticipated Portugal vs Spain clash, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of World Cup glory continues. With Lionel Messi still leading Argentina’s charge, the iconic rivalry between the two legends remains one of the tournament’s biggest narratives.

“Let’s enjoy them while we can. The debate will always continue, but if one of them lifts the World Cup, it’ll only add another chapter to their incredible rivalry.”

As the pressure mounts, Phelan expects defensive resilience to become just as important as attacking quality.

“Concentration is everything in knockout football. It only takes a second for the ball to end up in the back of the net, so defenders have to stay switched on from the first whistle to the last.”

While several contenders remain in the hunt, Phelan believes defending champions Argentina are still the benchmark.

“Argentina look dominant. They look like gladiators and they mean business. With Lionel Messi leading them, I think they’re the team everybody has to beat.”

With quarter-final places at stake and no second chances, the Round of 16 promises high-stakes drama, fine margins and unforgettable moments as the FIFA World Cup edges closer to its climax.