‘Just Watch and Enjoy’: Chhetri Reflects on Messi, Ronaldo and World Cup Highlights

Indian football icon and ZEE 5 FIFA World Cup panelist Sunil Chhetri, who recently joined ZEE 5’s FIFA World Cup 2026 expert panel as a pre-show analyst alongside Bhaichung Bhutia, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Igor Štimac, has praised the performances of the tournament’s biggest attacking stars while naming Lionel Messi’s hat-trick, Japan’s emphatic 4-0 victory, and Morocco’s clash against Scotland among his standout moments of the FIFA World Cup so far.

Reflecting on the performances of the world’s leading forwards, Chhetri said the tournament’s marquee names have all risen to the occasion. “I think none of them have disappointed. Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappé, Harry Kane, Isak, Gyökeres; all the strikers who were talked about before the tournament have delivered. It’s not very common for all the big names to come to the party so early in a major tournament, and that’s been amazing for football fans,” he said.

Chhetri reserved special praise for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting their remarkable longevity and unwavering desire to compete at the highest level. “Think about Messi and Ronaldo, who are almost 40. For them to perform like this on the world stage is unbelievable. If there is one thing young footballers should learn from them, it’s their hunger. They have won almost everything in football, but they still play with the same desire and commitment,” Chhetri added.

Asked to identify his favourite moments of the tournament, Chhetri pointed to Messi’s memorable hat-trick, Japan’s dominant 4-0 triumph, and the Morocco-Scotland encounter that he watched live in Boston. “Messi’s hat-trick reminded everyone why he remains one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Japan’s 4-0 win was another special moment because it showcased how far Asian football has progressed. And Morocco versus Scotland was a fantastic match to witness live, both because of the atmosphere and the quality on display,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chhetri believes football fans are fortunate to witness both the final chapters of Messi and Ronaldo’s legendary careers and the rise of a new generation led by Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. “I don’t think there is a rivalry between the generations. Messi and Ronaldo have created their own legacy, while Mbappé, Haaland and others will create their own stories. As a neutral, just watch them and enjoy. You never know how many more opportunities you’ll get to see Messi and Ronaldo on a stage like this,” Chhetri concluded.