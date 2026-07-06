Hong Kong – PCPD and DPO collectively launch Safeguarding Personal Data AI Sandbox

PCPD and DPO collectively launch Safeguarding Personal Data AI Sandbox *****************************************************************

To welcome the fast adoption of AI innovations in Hong Kong, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) and the Digital Policy Office (DPO) collectively revealed today (July 6) the launch of the Safeguarding Personal Data AI Sandbox (Sandbox). The Sandbox intends to actively line up with the National 15th Five-Year Plan which puts double focus on advancement and security, and carry out the policy instructions of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in promoting the advancement of “AI+”

The very first stage of the Sandbox program will be 6 months in period, which intends to supply a collective platform for schools to check out and embrace AI options. Throughout the very first stage of the pilot, 15 school candidates will be picked to take advantage of complimentary access to the PCPD’s regulative assistance on individual information personal privacy defense, the DPO’s assistance on the Hong Kong Generative Artificial Intelligence Technical and Application Guideline, along with technical guidance from Hong Kong Cyberport and the Hong Kong Productivity Council in executing AI options, with a view to promoting school development while facilitating its compliance with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and promoting the accountable adoption of AI innovations.

The program is now open for applications from openly financed main and secondary schools up until October 30, 2026. A rundown session on information of the program will be hung on August 28, 2026. Intrigued schools might check out www.pcpd.org.hk/english/artificial_intelligence/index.html to find out more.