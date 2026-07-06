Indian Startup CureMeAbroad Becomes a Signatory to the United Nations Global Compact

The medical tourism platform has formally enrolled as a signatory to the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, becoming one of the first Indian health-tech startups to do so.

CureMeAbroad, the medical tourism discovery and concierge platform has officially become a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative with over 20,000 participating companies across more than 160 countries.

With this milestone, CureMeAbroad becomes the first Indian healthcare startup to join the initiative, placing itself among organisations that have adopted globally recognised standards for governance, transparency and sustainable business practices.

The UN Global Compact calls on companies to align their operations with ten principles covering human rights, labour standards, environmental responsibility and anti-corruption, while contributing towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As a signatory, CureMeAbroad will publish an annual Communication on Progress (CoP), providing public updates on its efforts and commitments under the framework.

For a company that reached cashflow positivity within its first two quarters, the milestone reinforces CureMeAbroad’s belief that governance and accountability are not initiatives to be adopted later in the company’s journey, but foundations that must be built from the start.

Aditya Oza, CEO and Co-Founder of CureMeAbroad, said: “We are handling some of the most personal decisions people make, their health and safety in a foreign country. The UNGC framework gives us a globally recognised standard to hold ourselves to, not just internally, but publicly. For a startup in medical tourism, where patient trust is everything, that kind of accountability is not a nice-to-have. It is the foundation.”

The company will also align its internal policies with the Sustainable Development Goals most closely linked to its work, including Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3), Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), and working with partners responsible for Consumption and Production (SDG 12).

Mikhail Bohra, Co-Founder and CMO, added: “International patients are trusting us with decisions that affect their lives. Hospital partners are trusting us to send them credible, well-prepared patients. Investors are trusting us to build something durable. The UNGC participation communicates, in a language that all of those stakeholders understand globally, that we are serious about how we operate, not just how fast we grow.”

Compliance and Governance Framework

The UNGC enrollment is the latest milestone in CureMeAbroad’s broader compliance journey. The company is HIPAA compliant for handling US patient data, is in the process of completing its GDPR compliance work for European patients, and submitted its application for Global Healthcare Accreditation. Together, these initiatives reflect CureMeAbroad’s commitment to building trust and accountability in the medical tourism ecosystem and strengthening confidence among patients, hospital partners and international stakeholders.