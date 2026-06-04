Cosmo Plastech Launches Freezer Grade PP Sheets for Advanced Cold Chain and Frozen Food Packaging Solutions

Cosmo Plastech, the rigid packaging business of Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films for packaging, laminating, and labelling applications has announced the launch of its Freezer Grade PP Sheets. This has been designed to address the evolving packaging requirements of frozen food, seafood, meat processing, dairy and cold-chain industries.

With rapid demand for frozen and packaged food, India’s frozen food packaging market is expected to touch $78.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Developed to withstand low-temperature environments while maintaining structural integrity and durability, the newly launched Freezer Grade PP Sheets by Cosmo Plastech are engineered for thermoforming applications such as trays, tubs and rigid packaging formats used for frozen and chilled products. The solution is aimed at enabling food brands and processors to enhance product protection, improve shelf appeal and provide operational efficiency across storage and transportation.

Commenting on the launch of Freezer Grade PP Sheets, Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Business Head, Cosmo Plastech said, “The frozen and ready-to-cook food segment is witnessing strong growth, creating the need for packaging materials that can perform consistently in demanding cold-chain conditions. Our Freezer Grade PP Sheets are engineered to deliver durability, processability and food safety while helping brands optimise packaging performance and sustainability.”

The sheets offer high impact resistance at sub-zero temperatures, excellent stiffness, moisture and oil resistance and meeting food-grade compliance, making them suitable for packaging applications involving vegetables, fish and seafood, meat, ready-to-cook products and frozen snacks. The material also supports light-weighting and recyclability, aligning with the industry’s growing focus on sustainable packaging solutions.

With increasing emphasis on reducing food wastage and strengthening temperature-sensitive supply chains, freezer-grade rigid packaging materials are becoming critical for ensuring product freshness, hygiene and transportation reliability. Cosmo Plastech’s latest offering is positioned to support these industry requirements with advanced material innovation and scalable manufacturing capabilities.